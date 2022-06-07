Both Switzerland and Spain are winless through two Nations League matches. Jake Osgathorpe previews their clash on Thursday, providing best bets.

Football betting tips: Nations League 2pts Both Teams to Score at 10/11 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Switzerland have lost their opening two Nations League games, but that comes as no surprise from a team who have won just one of their last 10 UNL matches. Since reaching the finals of the first edition, the Swiss have really struggled in this tournament, and Portugal manhandled them last time out in a 4-0 defeat. Spain need a win here too, with the runners-up of the latest Nations League tournament also winless through two games after drawing both.

They needed a late equaliser to salvage a point in the Czech Republic at the weekend, but Luis Enrique's side are creating plenty of good chances at the moment. Spain have scored in all of their last 16 international matches, so will more than likely get on the scoresheet here against a vulnerable Swiss defence, but their own penetrable back-line suggests a decent play on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at a shade of odds-on. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Spain have conceded in eight of their last 11 away games (not counting Euro 2020 matches played at neutral venues), and have failed to keep a clean sheet away from home in the Nations League since the competition was introduced. Switzerland have only failed to score in one of their past 13 home matches (excluding Euro 2020), so BTTS looks a real runner.