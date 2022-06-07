Both Switzerland and Spain are winless through two Nations League matches. Jake Osgathorpe previews their clash on Thursday, providing best bets.
2pts Both Teams to Score at 10/11 (Betway)
Switzerland have lost their opening two Nations League games, but that comes as no surprise from a team who have won just one of their last 10 UNL matches.
Since reaching the finals of the first edition, the Swiss have really struggled in this tournament, and Portugal manhandled them last time out in a 4-0 defeat.
Spain need a win here too, with the runners-up of the latest Nations League tournament also winless through two games after drawing both.
They needed a late equaliser to salvage a point in the Czech Republic at the weekend, but Luis Enrique's side are creating plenty of good chances at the moment.
Spain have scored in all of their last 16 international matches, so will more than likely get on the scoresheet here against a vulnerable Swiss defence, but their own penetrable back-line suggests a decent play on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at a shade of odds-on.
Spain have conceded in eight of their last 11 away games (not counting Euro 2020 matches played at neutral venues), and have failed to keep a clean sheet away from home in the Nations League since the competition was introduced.
Switzerland have only failed to score in one of their past 13 home matches (excluding Euro 2020), so BTTS looks a real runner.
Score prediction: Switzerland 1-2 Spain (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1655 BST (07/06/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.