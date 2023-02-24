In South Yorkshire, Rotherham have averaged 1.44 points per game in the second tier this season. On their travels, that average drops to 0.76 and this goes a little way to explaining their price of 11/2.

This hoisted the Millers five points clear of the drop , though it is fair to say that Matt Taylor’s men have not travelled well this campaign.

The visitors, ante-post favourites for the drop , secured what felt like a monumental three points last Tuesday, beating Sunderland 2-1 at the New York Stadium.

Swansea are only six points above Rotherham in the Championship proceedings and have only won two of their last 19 games.

They have taken 15 points, the 20th worst haul over that period making them one of the worst teams in the division. I just cannot be having them at odds on.

As previously alluded to, away from home, the Millers are one of the worst sides in the Championship, their tally of 13 points from 17 games speaks for itself. However, they are built to play against sides that like to dominate possession.

The Millers have taken points against Watford, Stoke, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and QPR this campaign, all of which have averaged more than 50% possession this season.

Taylor’s side were also leading at Turf Moor until injury time against a Burnley side that averaged the second most possession in the league (62.5%).

At the juicy odds available, backing ROTHERHAM WIN DOUBLE CHANCE is worth a tout here.

Sticking along similar lines, it is also worth combining a ROTHERHAM WIN with a VIKTOR JOHANSSON card via bet365’s bet builder.

The thinking being, if the Millers do get their noses in front their keeper will be doing everything he can to run down the clock.

The Swedish shot stopper has accumulated three cards this campaign, each of them for time wasting.