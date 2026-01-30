Menu icon
THIS WEEK'S ACCA BET BUILDER TOTTENHAM V MAN CITY

Super Sunday tips: Tottenham vs Man City bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri January 30, 2026 · 20 min ago
CLICK HERE to back our 10/1 bet builder!

MARC GUEHI has had at least one shot in five of his last seven appearances in all competitions, taking nine attempts in total in that time. He had two on his Manchester City debut against Wolves last weekend.

In-form ANTOINE SEMENYO will fancy his chances of causing Tottenham problems. He's had 2+ shots in 10 of his last 13 appearances and is averaging 2.41 shots per 90 in the Premier League this term.

Having started at right-back in place of the injured Pedro Porro in midweek DJED SPENCE is expected to be tasked with stopping Semenyo on Sunday. He's committed three fouls in his last two appearances when playing at full-back.

MANCHESTER CITY's three league defeats since August have come at Manchester United, Newcastle and Aston Villa. Only bottom club Wolves have a worse home record than Tottenham, who have taken just nine points from 11 matches, losing six.

Odds correct at 11:55 GMT (30/1/26)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS