Our Super Sunday RAB for Manchester City v Newcastle

Super Sunday tips: Sporting Life RequestABet

By Tom Carnduff
13:48 · FRI May 06, 2022

Tom Carnduff picks out a stats-based multiple for Super Sunday, a Sky Bet RequestABet for Manchester City v Newcastle.

CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR REQUESTABET

Manchester City to score 2+ goals: City's strength in attack is clear for all to see. Only Liverpool (86) have scored more than their 84 goals which has come from a huge 81.4 xGF.

Ruben Dias 1+ total shots: City are expected to see a decent total of corners which should give Dias opportunity to get a shot away. He had two shots in their last home league game - the 5-1 win over Watford.

Chris Wood 1+ offsides: Wood has been caught offside in each of his last two appearances, which includes the game against Liverpool despite coming on in the second-half.

Matt Targett 3+ tackles: The left-back has had at least three tackles in four of his last five games for Newcastle - that includes a huge total of six when beaten by Liverpool last time out.

Manchester City v Newcastle RequestABet

Odds correct at 1345 BST (06/05/22)

FOOTBALL TIPS