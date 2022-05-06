Tom Carnduff picks out a stats-based multiple for Super Sunday, a Sky Bet RequestABet for Manchester City v Newcastle.
Manchester City to score 2+ goals: City's strength in attack is clear for all to see. Only Liverpool (86) have scored more than their 84 goals which has come from a huge 81.4 xGF.
Ruben Dias 1+ total shots: City are expected to see a decent total of corners which should give Dias opportunity to get a shot away. He had two shots in their last home league game - the 5-1 win over Watford.
Chris Wood 1+ offsides: Wood has been caught offside in each of his last two appearances, which includes the game against Liverpool despite coming on in the second-half.
Matt Targett 3+ tackles: The left-back has had at least three tackles in four of his last five games for Newcastle - that includes a huge total of six when beaten by Liverpool last time out.
Odds correct at 1345 BST (06/05/22)
