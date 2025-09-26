The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday clash between Newcastle and Arsenal.
These are usually feisty affairs, with contests between Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta's sides averaging 4.9 cards.
RICARDO CALAFIORI has taken the Arsenal left-back spot from Myles Lewis-Skelly and embraced the tactical foul, averaging 1.88 per 90 this season.
Newcastle captain BRUNO GUIMARAES just likes fouling full stop, with him likely to exceed the 2.75 he's averaging per 90 in a contest such as this.
JURIEN TIMBER was booked last weekend after being given a tough test by Jeremy Doku. He can expect the same from Anthony Gordon.
Odds correct at 1530 BST (26/9/25)
