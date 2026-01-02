Menu icon
TWA BET BUILDER!

Super Sunday tips: Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri January 02, 2026 · 4h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday meeting between Manchester City and Chelsea.

CLICK TO BACK OUR 11/1 BET BUILDER!
MANCHESTER CITY have won eight of their last nine games. Managerless Chelsea have won just twice in that time.

JOSKO GVARDIOL had four SHOTS (two on target) in just 33 minutes after coming on at left-back against Sunderland on New Year's Day. He had three against West Ham two weeks ago when starting at centre-back as well. The Croatia international has also committed at least ONE FOUL in 11 of his last 13 starts.

REECE JAMES could step into central midfield in the absence of the suspended Moises Caicedo. The Chelsea captain is averaging 1.16 SHOTS per 90 this season and is the Blues' direct set-piece taker.

Odds correct at 14:35 GMT (2/1/26)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS