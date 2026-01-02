MANCHESTER CITY have won eight of their last nine games. Managerless Chelsea have won just twice in that time.

JOSKO GVARDIOL had four SHOTS (two on target) in just 33 minutes after coming on at left-back against Sunderland on New Year's Day. He had three against West Ham two weeks ago when starting at centre-back as well. The Croatia international has also committed at least ONE FOUL in 11 of his last 13 starts.

REECE JAMES could step into central midfield in the absence of the suspended Moises Caicedo. The Chelsea captain is averaging 1.16 SHOTS per 90 this season and is the Blues' direct set-piece taker.