This appeals as a staple given this fixture's reputation for underwhelming just as often as it bursts into life. Given the low moods around both clubs, the former feels much more likely on this occasion.

Referee Anthony Taylor teeters from meagre to miraculous in terms of cards but on the big occasions he does try to keep the cautions in his pocket. Last term 22 of his 31 top-flight games ended with four or fewer cards - at the prices it's worth being brave and backing him to dish out no more than three.

Manchester United 's double 10s have terrorised opposing defensive midfielders this season. Martin Zubimendi and Sasa Lukic both committed two fouls, with Lukic also carded. Last time out Lesley Ugochukwu committed four infringements. Rodri is still be getting up to speed and will have his hands full on Sunday.

Injuries should mean Tijjani Reijnders is more advanced, meaning his shot on target price appeals. He averaged 0.80 shots on target per 90 last season in Serie A when playing in that position for Milan and has alreadyscored for City this season.

Odds correct at 1600 BST (12/09/25)

