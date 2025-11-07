Menu icon
Sporting Life
this week's acca bet builder virgil van dijk

Super Sunday tips: Man City vs Liverpool bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri November 07, 2025 · 5h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

CLICK HERE for our 17/2 multi!

PHIL FODEN's form has been superb of late and it's led to involvement in the England set-up once again. He netted a brace in the midweek Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

HUGO EKITIKE is set to lead the line once again for the visitors and he was a threat throughout the home win over Real Madrid last time out - posting three shots with one of those on target.

ANDY ROBERTSON is firmly back as first choice, starting Liverpool's last three matches. Last weekend's win over Aston Villa was his first Premier League start of the season so stats in that competition are misleading. In the Champions League and Carabao Cup he's has made seven FOULS in five starts.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK has committed at least one FOUL in his last two Premier League appearances and made three against Real Madrid in midweek.

Odds correct at 1415 GMT (7/11/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

