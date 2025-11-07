PHIL FODEN's form has been superb of late and it's led to involvement in the England set-up once again. He netted a brace in the midweek Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

HUGO EKITIKE is set to lead the line once again for the visitors and he was a threat throughout the home win over Real Madrid last time out - posting three shots with one of those on target.

ANDY ROBERTSON is firmly back as first choice, starting Liverpool's last three matches. Last weekend's win over Aston Villa was his first Premier League start of the season so stats in that competition are misleading. In the Champions League and Carabao Cup he's has made seven FOULS in five starts.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK has committed at least one FOUL in his last two Premier League appearances and made three against Real Madrid in midweek.