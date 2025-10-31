Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
twa super sunday

Super Sunday tips: Man City vs Bournemouth bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri October 31, 2025 · 1h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

twa super sunday
CLICK HERE for our 16/1 multi!

MANCHESTER CITY have won their last four home games and nine of their last 10. Half of those have seen BOTH TEAMS SCORE while Bournemouth have found the net in all but one of their Premier League matches this season.

The Cherries are averaging 5.67 CORNERS per game this season, with City conceding 4.11.

Bournemouth's in-form teenager ELI KROUPI is proving difficult to contain, averaging 4.36 shots and 2.73 shots on target per 90 across his six league games.

Already averaging 1.14 FOULS COMMITTED and 2.00 tackles per 90 expect ALEX JIMENEZ to be even busier up against City's live wire winger Jeremy Doku.

Odds correct at 1515 GMT (31/10/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS