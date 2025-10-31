The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth.
MANCHESTER CITY have won their last four home games and nine of their last 10. Half of those have seen BOTH TEAMS SCORE while Bournemouth have found the net in all but one of their Premier League matches this season.
The Cherries are averaging 5.67 CORNERS per game this season, with City conceding 4.11.
Bournemouth's in-form teenager ELI KROUPI is proving difficult to contain, averaging 4.36 shots and 2.73 shots on target per 90 across his six league games.
Already averaging 1.14 FOULS COMMITTED and 2.00 tackles per 90 expect ALEX JIMENEZ to be even busier up against City's live wire winger Jeremy Doku.
Odds correct at 1515 GMT (31/10/25)
