Sporting Life
this week's acca bet builder virgil van dijk

Super Sunday tips: Liverpool vs Man Utd bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri October 17, 2025 · 3h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday clash between Liverpool and Manchester United.

BACK OUR 8/1 BET BUILDER!

LIVERPOOL may have lost three games in a row but all were away - at Anfield they've won their last five. Manchester United have won once away since January.

BOTH TEAMS HAVE SCORED in 82% of Liverpool's and 63% of United's eight matches this season. Clean sheets have been a rarity too (Liverpool: 2, United: 1).

Centre-backs have managed seven SHOTS ON TARGET against United in 2025/26; VIRGIL VAN DIJK will therefore be confident of adding to the tally.

Odds correct at 1115 BST (17/10/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

