The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday clash between Liverpool and Manchester United.
LIVERPOOL may have lost three games in a row but all were away - at Anfield they've won their last five. Manchester United have won once away since January.
BOTH TEAMS HAVE SCORED in 82% of Liverpool's and 63% of United's eight matches this season. Clean sheets have been a rarity too (Liverpool: 2, United: 1).
Centre-backs have managed seven SHOTS ON TARGET against United in 2025/26; VIRGIL VAN DIJK will therefore be confident of adding to the tally.
Odds correct at 1115 BST (17/10/25)
