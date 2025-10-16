LIVERPOOL may have lost three games in a row but all were away - at Anfield they've won their last five. Manchester United have won once away since January.

BOTH TEAMS HAVE SCORED in 82% of Liverpool's and 63% of United's eight matches this season. Clean sheets have been a rarity too (Liverpool: 2, United: 1).

Centre-backs have managed seven SHOTS ON TARGET against United in 2025/26; VIRGIL VAN DIJK will therefore be confident of adding to the tally.