Neither team's defence can be trusted, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE a sensible play. It's landed in Liverpool's last three Premier League fixtures, while City have kept just three clean sheets in 10.

Reds captain VIRGIL VAN DIJK has had six shots in his last three games and will be confident of capitalising on Manchester City's fragile backline.

MARC GUEHI has had at least one shot in six of his last eight matches in all competitions, taking 13 attempts in that time. He has already had six in just two appearances for City.

Liverpool midfielder DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI has had 2+ shots in nine of his last 11 home games and is averaging more than two shots per 90 in every competition this season.

ANTOINE SEMENYO is in fine form, registering 2+ shots in 11 of his last 14 appearances and is averaging 2.39 shots per 90 in the top flight this term.