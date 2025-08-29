Declan Rice 1+ total shot

Mikel Arteta has given Rice more license to get forward, and he averaged 1.52 shots per 90 last season. In the season opener at Manchester United, Rice took three shots and will be taking direct set-pieces too.

Eberechi Eze 1+ shot on target

Arsenal's new-boy should be in from the off in this game and will be a real threat. He averaged 1.00 shot on target per 90 at Crystal Palace last season and has landed a shot on target in 14 of his last 24 for the Eagles. Now in a better team, he could reach new levels.

Dominik Szoboszlai 2+ fouls committed

We can't be sure whether Szoboszlai will play in central midfield or right-back on Sunday, but it shouldn't matter in terms of fouls. He committed two fouls in midfield against Bournemouth and two against Newcastle when at RB, and averaged 1.59 fouls per 90 last season.

Florian Wirtz 1+ foul committed

Liverpool's new man Wirtz made two fouls on Monday and could be set for another intense midfield battle at Anfield. He averaged 0.84 fouls per 90 in the Bundesliga last season, and made at least one foul in some big games against top six finishers in Germany (Mainz twice, Frankfurt, Bayern Munich, Freiburg).

Martin Zubimendi 1+ foul committed

The Gunners' defensive midfielder has made two fouls in his first two league outings, and averaged 1.34 fouls per 90. He'll have his hands full on Sunday with Liverpool's attacking players buzzing around him, especially Wirtz (1.49 fouls won per 90).