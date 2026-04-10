Chelsea’s form is bad and MANCHESTER CITY’s is good so naturally backing the visitors TO WIN appeals at the prices.

The Blues have only won four of their last 13 games and those victories came against Port Vale, Aston Villa, Hull and Wolves. The Cityzens have beaten Arsenal and Liverpool by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0 in their last two games, winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup semi-final along the way. They’ve won 21 of their last 31 games as well.

RAYAN CHERKI is odds-against TO SCORE OR ASSIST. He’s had a hand in 11 goals in the Premier League this term which is a goals+assists per 90 average of 0.76.

BERNARDO SILVA is Manchester City’s most carded player and the divisions joint-second most with nine. He’s picked up 15 in all competitions this term and has a tendency to get them during the big occasions.