this weeks acca bet builder

Super Sunday tips: Chelsea vs Arsenal bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri November 28, 2025 · 5h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the London derby Super Sunday clash between Chelsea and Arsenal.

WILLIAM SALIBA has been fouled at least once in two of his last four games and is likely to be targeted by Chelsea's aggressive frontline.

This fixture saw six cards in both meetings last season with Arsenal's MARTIN ZUBIMENDI a good candidate to add to his five bookings already this term.

JOAO PEDRO has made at least one foul in 11 if his 15 appearances this season, including in 10 of his last 11.

Chelsea free-kick specialist REECE JAMES had two shots against Barcelona in midweek, the fourth time this term he has had multiple attempts.

Odds correct at 1620 GMT (28/11/25)

