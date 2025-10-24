PEDRO PORRO has seen a spike in his fouls committed numbers since the appointment of Thomas Frank, averaging 1.41 per 90 this season, and on Sunday he'll be facing the most fouled player in the Premier League this season, Jack Grealish (4.21 per 90).

Everton's JAMES GARNER leads his side for shots taken this season (13) and has hit the target four times, while Tottenham have conceded an average of 14.2 shots per away game this season, so Garner should have every opportunity to pull the trigger.

MOHAMMED KUDUS has been Tottenham's best player this season and his attacking output has been brilliant, racking up four assists and a goal. He tops the charts for crosses, touches in the final third and dribbles completed too, so can register another goal involvement here.