Super Sunday tips: Brentford vs Man City bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri October 24, 2025 · 34 min ago
CLICK HERE to back our enhanced 16/1 BuildABet - https://skybet.com/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-tottenham/e-34809782?tabId=aCWzohEAACMAoCkm#requestabet
CLICK HERE to back our enhanced 16/1 BuildABet!

PEDRO PORRO has seen a spike in his fouls committed numbers since the appointment of Thomas Frank, averaging 1.41 per 90 this season, and on Sunday he'll be facing the most fouled player in the Premier League this season, Jack Grealish (4.21 per 90).

Everton's JAMES GARNER leads his side for shots taken this season (13) and has hit the target four times, while Tottenham have conceded an average of 14.2 shots per away game this season, so Garner should have every opportunity to pull the trigger.

MOHAMMED KUDUS has been Tottenham's best player this season and his attacking output has been brilliant, racking up four assists and a goal. He tops the charts for crosses, touches in the final third and dribbles completed too, so can register another goal involvement here.

Odds correct at 1630 BST (24/10/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

