The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for Super Sunday as Aston Villa host Everton.
ASTON VILLA have won 13 of their last 15 and 19 of their last 23 matches across all competitions. Everton have won one in seven as they struggle with injuries and AFCON absentees.
MATTY CASH has been booked seven times already this season and will be up against one of the best foul-drawers in the game in Jack Grealish.
CASH is also averaging 0.86 shots per 90 in the Premier League, scoring three goals in 20 appearances.
Odds correct at 16:40 GMT (16/1/26)
