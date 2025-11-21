The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the north London derby Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Tottenham.
Tottenham captain CRISTIAN ROMERO is not known for keeping his cool - he's been booked in 10 of his last 26 games for club and country - while MARTIN ZUBIMENDI (5) is Arsenal’s most booked player this season, continuing the habit of last term where he was carded 11 times in 48 games for Real Sociedad.
Given there have been 57 cards in 11 north London derbies since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal boss, both are worth backing to catch the referee's attention.
RICCARDO CALAFIORI has become quite the attacking threat for Arsenal. He may not have scored since opening day but the Italian has had at least one shot on target in 10 of his 11 league appearances this season.
