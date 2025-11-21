Menu icon
Sporting Life
THIS WEEK'S ACCA BET BUILDER

Super Sunday tips: Arsenal vs Tottenham bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri November 21, 2025 · 4h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the north London derby Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Tottenham.

BACK OUR 35/1 BET BUILDER
BACK OUR 50/1 BET BUILDER

Tottenham captain CRISTIAN ROMERO is not known for keeping his cool - he's been booked in 10 of his last 26 games for club and country - while MARTIN ZUBIMENDI (5) is Arsenal’s most booked player this season, continuing the habit of last term where he was carded 11 times in 48 games for Real Sociedad.

Given there have been 57 cards in 11 north London derbies since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal boss, both are worth backing to catch the referee's attention.

RICCARDO CALAFIORI has become quite the attacking threat for Arsenal. He may not have scored since opening day but the Italian has had at least one shot on target in 10 of his 11 league appearances this season.

Odds correct at 1235 GMT (21/11/25)

FOOTBALL TIPS