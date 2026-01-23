The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United.
There has been no shortage of cards when these teams have met in north London in recent years, averaging 5.4 across the last five meetings. There were another five in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on opening weekend this term.
Should Manchester United arrive at The Emirates with the same energy they took into their derby win over City, we could be set for a thrilling contest and MARTIN ZUBIMENDI could have work to do in central midfield. He's been shown a card in seven of his 28 starts for Arsenal (0.25 cards per 90).
United wing-back turned winger PATRICK DORGU is likely to be tasked with both bombing forward on the counter attack and helping deal with Bukayo Saka. He could add to his five bookings from 13 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League this term - cards per 90 average 0.36.
Odds correct at 14:15 GMT (23/1/26)
