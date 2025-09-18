ARSENAL are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Manchester City and have won four of five games this season, scoring 11 and conceding just one goal.

ERLING HAALAND could hardly have started the season any better, scoring a staggering 12 goals in seven matches for club and country.

Two of the clubs' last four meetings have involved at least five CARDS, with eight yellows and a red (for two bookings) at The Etihad last season.