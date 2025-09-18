The team behind This Week's Acca pull together three bet builders at 17/2, 28/1 and 100/1 for the big Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.
ARSENAL are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Manchester City and have won four of five games this season, scoring 11 and conceding just one goal.
ERLING HAALAND could hardly have started the season any better, scoring a staggering 12 goals in seven matches for club and country.
Two of the clubs' last four meetings have involved at least five CARDS, with eight yellows and a red (for two bookings) at The Etihad last season.
HAALAND and GABRIEL will resume hostilities after battles both on the pitch and social media in recent years, nicely setting up a potentially petty card double.
JURIEN TIMBER is in for a tough test against in-form Jeremy Doku; the opposing right-back or right centre-back has been carded in four of City's five matches.
Odds correct at 1230 BST (19/9/25)
