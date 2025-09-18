Menu icon
this week's acca bet builder

Super Sunday tips: Arsenal vs Man City bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri September 19, 2025 · 2h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together three bet builders at 17/2, 28/1 and 100/1 for the big Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

ARSENAL are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Manchester City and have won four of five games this season, scoring 11 and conceding just one goal.

ERLING HAALAND could hardly have started the season any better, scoring a staggering 12 goals in seven matches for club and country.

Two of the clubs' last four meetings have involved at least five CARDS, with eight yellows and a red (for two bookings) at The Etihad last season.

HAALAND and GABRIEL will resume hostilities after battles both on the pitch and social media in recent years, nicely setting up a potentially petty card double.

JURIEN TIMBER is in for a tough test against in-form Jeremy Doku; the opposing right-back or right centre-back has been carded in four of City's five matches.

Odds correct at 1230 BST (19/9/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

