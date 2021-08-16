Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Super 6 correct score tips: Sporting Life's expert predictions

Super 6 tips and correct score predictions: Tuesday September 25

By Jake Osgathorpe
12:29 · MON September 27, 2021

Jake Osgathorpe is in the Super 6 chair for this midweek's round, bringing you predictions and tips for all six games.

CLICK HERE to join our Super 6 league and use PIN: SPL-S6

  • PSG v Manchester City
  • Porto v Liverpool
  • Cardiff v West Brom
  • Middlesbrough v Sheff Utd
  • QPR v Birmingham
  • Preston v Stoke

BUILD AN ACCA WITH SKY BET

PSG v Manchester City

Will appear here...

Porto v Liverpool

Will appear here...

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app
CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Cardiff v West Brom

Will appear here...

Middlesbrough v Sheffield United

Will appear here...

Super 6 correct score tips: Sporting Life's expert predictions for Saturday's round

QPR v Birmingham

Will appear here...

Join the Sporting Life football facebook page

Preston v Stoke

Will appear here...

CLICK HERE TO PLAY SUPER 6

BUILD AN ACCA WITH SKY BET

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS