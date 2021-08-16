Jake Osgathorpe is in the Super 6 chair for this weekends round, bringing you predictions and tips for all six games.

Chelsea v Southampton Well, Chelsea's pride will have been wounded last weekend when being dominated on their home turf by a title rival, and they will be looking to bounce back as quickly as possible. The Blues were comfortably second best in that clash, but it should be lauded that they have picked up the same number of points as both City and United through six games, despite having a much tougher schedule. After steadying the ship, Southampton's defeat to Wolves highlighted another issue for Ralph Hasenhuttl. They have tightened up defensively, but that has come at a cost to their attack, which is now struggling to create chances. Saints have breached 1.0 xGF on just one occasion this season, so will find it extremely difficult in this game.

Wolves 2-0 Newcastle Wolves are a team to keep an eye on. Their underlying numbers are excellent, particularly in defence, where they rank second best in terms of non-penalty xGA per game (0.79). Victory at Southampton was deserved, with Bruno Lage's side taking their chances on that occasion, and if they start doing that regularly given their xGF process (1.85), they will climb the table. Newcastle remain winless in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw at Watford, a game they deserved to win (xG: WAT 1.16 - 2.32 NEW). However, their issues are twofold; an inconsistency in chance creation and being consistently vulnerable defensively - allowing 2.26 xGA per game. Not promising signs for Steve Bruce.

Leeds v Watford Leeds have issues. Not only have the started the season with their attacking process (1.17 xGF per game) down on last term (1.63), but their defensive numbers are on the up (2.13 xGA per game) from the 20/21 campaign (1.72) . Their attack papered over the cracks last term, but isn't doing so this, meaning results are hard to come by. Watford's seven points from six games is a steady start, but it was to be expected given their softer schedule - which ranks fourth easiest when looking at average forecast position of opponents. Their attacking issues from last season's promotion campaign have continued though, with their average of 1.12 xGF per game the third worst process in the league. They should trouble this vulnerable Leeds defence on Saturday though.

Burnley 2-0 Norwich Burnley and Norwich have played similarly difficult schedules to start the season, with the average forecast position of opponents faced by the Clarets being 7.5, with Norwich's at 7.2. Their is however, a huge difference in the underlying numbers posted by the pair. Sean Dyche's side have won the xG battle in three of their winless six league games, averaging a -0.46 expected goal difference (xGD) per game. Norwich have won the xG battle just once in six matches, but are posting a process of -1.37 xGD per game. Factor in that Burnley's xG process at Turf Moor is positive (1.59 xGF, 1.42 xGA per game), and it's hard to make a case for anything other than a home.

