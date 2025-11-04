Menu icon
super 6 round 11

Super 6 round 11 predictions and tips: Real Madrid to beat Liverpool

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Tue November 04, 2025 · 40 min ago
  • Play this midweek's Super 6 for a chance to win £100k!

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

  • Real Madrid look like one of the most complete teams in Europe, and can be the latest team to win at Anfield. We shouldn't read too much into Liverpool's win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Jake's prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Real Madrid

PSG vs Bayern Munich

  • Yes, Bayern Munich have won every game they've played this season (15), but they are yet to face a side anywhere near the calibre of reigning Champions League champions PSG. Les Parisiens' injuries have cleared up, and they can put an end to Bayern's run.

Jake's prediction: PSG 2-1 Bayern Munich

Tottenham vs Copenhagen

  • Spurs should edge to a win over Copenhagen but it won't be pretty. Their attack has been woeful under Thomas Frank, averaging just over 1.0 xGF per game this season, so we shouldn't expect a blow-out.

Jake's prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Copenhagen

Manchester City vs Dortmund

  • Erling Haaland is in unstoppable form and he will more than likely relish playing his former team again. The Norwegian can lead City to another win at the Etihad, though Dortmund have a goal in them, scoring 12 times in three UCL games this season.

Jake's prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Dortmund

Club Brugge vs Barcelona

  • Barcelona are unstoppable in attack, but very vulnerable in defence. Club Brugge, especially at home, have the tools to make this an awkward game for Hansi Flick's side, but the Spanish giants should outscore their Belgian hosts.

Jake's prediction: Club Brugge 1-3 Barcelona

Newcastle vs Athletic Club

  • Newcastle have been excellent in the Champions League so far, winning 4-0 and 3-0 in their last two outings, and they can add another victory and clean sheet here against a Bilbao side out of sorts.

Jake's prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Athletic Club

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS