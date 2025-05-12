Sunderland vs Coventry tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Championship
3pts Coventry 5+ corners at evens (Sky Bet)
0.5pts Coventry 9+ corners at 12/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pts Coventry 10+ corners at 20/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Bobby Thomas 2+ shots at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Bobby Thomas 3+ shots at 6/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
BuildABet @ 125/1
- Coventry 10+ corners
- Bobby Thomas 3+ shots
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Agg: 2-1
Home 6/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 21/10
Much was made of Sunderland’s drop-off heading into the play-offs.
The Black Cats were confined to fourth spot for a while and Regis Le Bris used this as an opportunity to rest and rotate. The issue was, he couldn’t recover his side's form.
Sunderland lost their last five games of the season including a trip to Oxford and against QPR on the final day despite fielding strong sides in both. They headed to Coventry as second favourites for promotion (11/4), marginally shorter than the Sky Blues in the outright, and were 11/5 to win on the night.
What was everyone worried about?
Sunderland won 2-1, containing and counter attacking to great effect in a not so rigid 4-4-2.
That said, they were aided massively by Milan van Ewijk’s under hit back pass two minutes from time.
For all the talk of sticking to their game plan, Sunderland had the opposition's right back and some questionable keeping to thank for their win.
The defeat was Coventry's sixth in their last 11 league fixtures.
On the road, they are winless in five and the calibre of sides played is concerning. Plymouth, Luton, Hull, Sheffield United and Derby. Coventry took one point and conceded 10 goals.
Things look bleak for Frank Lampard’s side.
Bleak but not impossible.
Poor away form aside, Coventry have 90 minutes to try and overcome this one-goal deficit so will have to throw caution to the wind at some point and go for it at the Stadium of Light.
This brings a few betting markets into play.
What are the best bets?
Sky Bet have COVENTRY 5+ CORNERS at evens and this looks huge.
Under Frank Lampard, Coventry have averaged 5.5 corners a game domestically and hit this line in 60% of the matches.
In the first leg, Coventry had 10 corners and have frequently racked up high totals when the game state suits under Lampard. They have hit double figures for corners five times in 30 league games (including first leg).
At much bigger prices, I cannot resist the higher corner lines. COVENTRY are 12/1 to have 9+ CORNERS and 20/1 to have 10+ CORNERS.
- CLICK HERE to back Coventry to have 9+ corners with Sky Bet
- CLICK HERE to back Coventry to have 10+ corners with Sky Bet
Assuming the visitors are turning the screw and racking up the corners, it makes sense to back their centre backs to have some shots.
BOBBY THOMAS is a prolific defender in terms of goals and shots.
Thomas has netted five goals this term and averages 1.2 shots per game.
Across his last 14 appearances, Thomas has had at least 2+ SHOTS in nine games and 3+ SHOTS on three occasions.
- CLICK HERE to back Bobby Thomas 2+ shots with Sky Bet
- CLICK HERE to back Bobby Thomas 3+ shots with Sky Bet
Betfair and Paddy Power's prices in these markets are worth taking but it is worth noting that Coral and Ladbrokes are considerably bigger (if you can get on with those firms).
Team news
Aji Alese, Romaine Mundle and Ian Poveda are unavailable for the hosts.
Le Bris could continue with 4-4-2. This would see Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil in the engine room with Patrick Roberts and Enzo Le Fee on the flanks.
Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda spearheaded the Black Cats' attack in the first leg and both scored, the pair should continue upfront.
Dan Ballard started his first game since the end of February in defence and should continue there.
As for Coventry, Norman Bassette and Victor Torp are unavailable.
Matt Grimes should partner Ben Sheaf in midfield and van Ewijk should continue at full-back despite his costly mistake in the first leg.
Predicted line-ups
Sunderland: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Roberts, Neil, Bellingham, Le Fee; Mayenda, Isidor
Coventry: Wilson; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Grimes, Sheaf; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Wright; Thomas-Asante
Match facts
- Sunderland’s 2-1 win the first leg was their first victory against Coventry since February 2007, ending a run of 10 games without a victory against the Sky Blues (D5 L5).
- Coventry have won two of their last five away games against Sunderland in all competitions (D3), having won just one of their first 18 visits to the Black Cats (D8 L9).
- Sunderland have never lost a home leg in the Football League play-offs, winning seven of their eight games (D1) at Roker Park/Stadium of Light.
- Coventry’s 2-1 loss in the first leg was their first ever defeat in the play-offs (W3 D3). They’ve won their two previous away legs (4-1 v Notts County and 1-0 v Middlesbrough), with both of these also being the second leg of the tie.
- Sunderland lost their last three home games in the regular Championship season, all by a 1-0 scoreline. They last lost four consecutive home games in all competitions in September 2017, while they’ve never done so without scoring.
- Coventry were without a win their final five away games in the regular Championship season (D1 L4), having won four in a row on the road before that.
- Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda were on target for Sunderland in their first leg victory. The last time a Black Cats player scored in both legs of a play-off semi-final was 2003-04, with both Marcus Stewart and Kevin Kyle doing so against Crystal Palace.
- Jack Rudoni has been involved in 12 goals in his last 14 appearances for Coventry in all competitions (7 goals, 5 assists), netting their goal in the first leg defeat against Sunderland.
Odds correct at 1510 BST (12/05/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.