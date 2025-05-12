Sunderland vs Coventry tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Much was made of Sunderland’s drop-off heading into the play-offs.

The Black Cats were confined to fourth spot for a while and Regis Le Bris used this as an opportunity to rest and rotate. The issue was, he couldn’t recover his side's form.

Sunderland lost their last five games of the season including a trip to Oxford and against QPR on the final day despite fielding strong sides in both. They headed to Coventry as second favourites for promotion (11/4), marginally shorter than the Sky Blues in the outright, and were 11/5 to win on the night.

What was everyone worried about?

Sunderland won 2-1, containing and counter attacking to great effect in a not so rigid 4-4-2.

That said, they were aided massively by Milan van Ewijk’s under hit back pass two minutes from time.

For all the talk of sticking to their game plan, Sunderland had the opposition's right back and some questionable keeping to thank for their win.