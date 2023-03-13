Boro beat them 1-3, swinging momentum in the Teesiders favour, and in the six games since Blades have lost as many games as they have won.

Up until mid-February, it looked like the Yorkshire outfit would be joining Burnley in promotion to the Premier League. Sheffield United were 10 points clear of third , with a game in-hand.

Sheffield United’s 0-1 defeat to promotion rivals Luton was coupled with a 1-3 win for Middlesbrough at Swansea . It saw the Blades lead in the race for second spot reduced to four points and moved the Hatters to within seven of them.

It all seemed to unravel that evening.

Paul Heckingbottom was sent off for kicking the fourth officials board and Jack Robinson squared up to a fan mid-game.

In truth, the Blades have been abject since the turn of the year though, taking 17 points in 11 league games. To put that into perspective, Boro and Burnley have taken 27 and Luton have won 24.

This drop off coincides with Iliman Ndiaye’s dip in form.

Sheffield United’s chief creator tops his sides charts for goals and assists, but has only found the net domestically twice in 2023 and failed to set any up.

Sunderland have their own concerns, their play-off push has tailed off with only one win in their last five games.

That victory came in their most recent game though, courtesy of a pinpoint effort from Abdoullah Ba, three points that kept the Black Cats five points off Millwall in fifth.

I found finding an angle in the traditional markets tricky here, instead opting for GEORGE BALDOCK to be SHOWN A CARD.

Injury and the form of Jayden Bogle had seen Baldock fall out of favour but with Bogle flatlining, the more pragmatic Baldock should get the nod at the Stadium of Light.

The wingback has picked up 33 domestic cards in six seasons at South Yorkshire and could add to that tally opposing Jack Clarke, Sunderland's most fouled player drawing an average of 1.8 per game.