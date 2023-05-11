James Cantrill fancies the hosts chief creator to have a hand in the action at the Stadium of Light where Sunderland host Luton.

Luton have been the third best side in the division since Rob Edwards took charge. Only Burnley and Sheffield United, the two automatically promoted sides, topped the Hatters tally of 50 points during Edwards tutelage. They are a side that thrives away from home, picking up over 50% of their points on the road this season, which bodes well for this clash.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Sunderland 8/5 | Draw 21/10 | Luton 9/5

Even in the absence of their top goalscorer, Ross Stewart, Sunderland remain offensively sharp. They boast an attacking quartet of JACK CLARKE, Amad Diallo, Jack Roberts and Joe Gelhardt. The former is the Black Cats creator in chief, with a direct hand in 20 of his side's domestic goals this campaign. Clarke is box office, he has the same number of goals as he does cards (9), he is lively in every sense of the word.

His price of 11/8 TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals. CLICK HERE to back Jack Clarke to score or assist with Sky Bet He has averaged 0.48 G+A per 90 this campaign. Clarke grabbed the assist when these sides met at Kenilworth Road, and did the same for the equaliser at Hillsborough in the League One play-offs last campaign, proving he can do it against this opposition, and in these circumstances.

