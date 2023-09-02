Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Bradley Dack scores against Southampton

Sunderland 5-0 Southampton: Tony Mowbray's side secure huge win

By Tom Carnduff
14:49 · SAT September 02, 2023

Southampton’s unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season came crashing to an end as they were hammered 5-0 by Sunderland in Saturday's early kick-off.

Jack Clarke needed just 52 seconds to fire the hosts into the lead - breaking beyond the defender to direct a header into the net from yards out - before Pierre Ekwah's brace gave them a commanding lead at the break.

Russell Martin's half-time team talk had little impact as Bradley Dack made it four in the 48th minute, with his first touch finish beating Gavin Bazunu in the Saints net in fairly scrappy fashion.

The dream result was secured with a memorable goal for 16-year-old Christopher Rigg. He connected with Jewison Bennette's lofted cross to head home from close range in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

A remarkable attacking performance from the Black Cats moved them up to 8th in the table ahead of the 3pm kick-offs. Southampton dropped to 5th, sitting on a -2 goal difference.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS