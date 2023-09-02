Southampton’s unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season came crashing to an end as they were hammered 5-0 by Sunderland in Saturday's early kick-off. Jack Clarke needed just 52 seconds to fire the hosts into the lead - breaking beyond the defender to direct a header into the net from yards out - before Pierre Ekwah's brace gave them a commanding lead at the break.

A STUNNING START FOR SUNDERLAND!



They take the lead with than a minute on the clock 🤯⏰ pic.twitter.com/b03vXPSe6L — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 2, 2023

Russell Martin's half-time team talk had little impact as Bradley Dack made it four in the 48th minute, with his first touch finish beating Gavin Bazunu in the Saints net in fairly scrappy fashion. The dream result was secured with a memorable goal for 16-year-old Christopher Rigg. He connected with Jewison Bennette's lofted cross to head home from close range in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

16 YEAR OLD CHRIS RIGG MAKES IT 5️⃣ IN ADDED TIME! 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/cQzLreRV41 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 2, 2023

A remarkable attacking performance from the Black Cats moved them up to 8th in the table ahead of the 3pm kick-offs. Southampton dropped to 5th, sitting on a -2 goal difference.