Football betting tips: EFL 2pts Under 2.5 goals at 11/10 (General) 1pt Josh Laurent to be carded at 3/1 (Best Price) 0.5pt Laurent and Sam Morsy card double at 29/4 (Best Price) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday TV: ITV1, Sky Sports Football Live odds, form and stats

The East Lancashire derby in the Championship takes centre stage on Sunday and, historically speaking, what it lacks in goal-mouth action it more than makes up for in blood and thunder. The last four league meetings between Burnley and Blackburn have had 3-8-13-4 cards and with that in mind, the player card market has to be the first port of call. That said, the referee could be a cause for concern. Lewis Smith has averaged under three cards per game in the second tier this season and averaged 3.5 across 58 appearances in this division. Smith has been known to cut a little loose though. Across his last 15 games at the level, he has dished out four or more cards on eight occasions. So, here’s to hoping he’s in the mood at Turf Moor.

Anyway, JOSH LAURENT can be backed at 3/1 TO BE CARDED, which looks too big. Burnley's midfielder has three in his last three league appearances taking his tally to five for the campaign and he picked up eight cards last season. Coupling him in a CARD DOUBLE with SAM MORSY appeals given the Blackburn man's track record. Morsy has already picked up five cards this season, he got six last season for Bristol City across 18 league appearances and hit double figures - 47 in total - across the four league campaigns before that with Ipswich. There are rumours Morsy could be out with an injury though so it'll be worth checking the line-ups come Sunday morning. The price about the double is a touch shorter than something I’d usually take for a second tier game - but I think in this instance the derby tax is worth sucking up.

As already alluded to, this fixture rarely sees a lot of goals. Across the last 11 derby’s outside the Premier League, nine have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS click, four have seen a goal or less scored and interestingly four have ended 1-1. At odds-against, siding with unders has to be the play, as, historical match-ups aside, these are two fine margin sides. Burnley have only won one league game all season and have failed to score more than one goal in 11 of 15 league fixtures. They were involved in a nine goal-thriller at Cardiff in their last league outing and that was the second time they’ve scored four goals in a league game this season - but those trips to Watford and the Bluebirds look like outliers. Only three of Blackburn’s games have gone unders this season but they’ve scored one goal or less in four of their last six away games and they are massively outperforming the xG data. Rovers have netted 22 times from an xG of 15.5 and this clinical form cannot carry on for much longer - can it?