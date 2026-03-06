Sunday best bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 tips for 8 March 2026

Milan vs Inter

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1 and DAZN

Can we describe this ‘Derby della Madonnina’ as a clash of Serie A title contenders?

It may be 2nd vs 1st at the top of the table, but Inter’s 10-point lead over their city rivals means the outcome of the Scudetto race is all but decided already. The market certainly thinks so: Inter are 1/14 to lift the trophy, while Milan are 16/1.

It should be a thrilling occasion nonetheless, and Inter’s 10-point advantage casts some slivers of doubt over their motivation. Will the ‘visitors’ (they are the nominated away team at San Siro) go all-out to win, or settle for a draw instead?

Whatever their ambitions, Inter’s difficulties against the better sides makes the 5/4 available on an away win unappealing. Cristian Chivu’s side have won just two of the six games they have played against other top Italian teams (Milan, Juventus, Napoli, Roma) so far this season, while the fact they are out of the Champions League before the Round of 16 takes places underlines their frailties when asked to mingle with the best.

Not that Milan, at 13/5, are our pick. They have won 16 of their 27 (59%) Serie A games, but only seven of 13 (54%) at home. And, while they won the reverse fixture 1-0 in November, they are W4-D4-L0 against the other six teams that make up Serie A’s current top seven.

Milan’s high draw rate in the above sample is worth considering. Massimiliano Allegri’s men are hard to beat, but often drop points, while Inter would surely settle for an all-square outcome to maintain their lead at the top.

At 9/4, the DRAW is our selection.