Sunday best bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 tips for 15 March 2026

Football betting tips: Serie A, Ligue 1
19:45 – Lazio vs Milan
1pt Milan to win at evens (Coral, Betfred)
19:45 – Rennes vs Lille
1pt Rennes to win at 5/4 (General)
Lazio vs Milan
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1 and DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
Lazio’s season is fizzling out and they are likely to lose this weekend as they welcome Milan.
Before the latest round of fixtures kicked-off, they were 10th in the Serie A standings and 13 points below the automatic European positions with 10 rounds remaining.
Arithmetically a European berth is still within reach, although it would need the form of more than one of the sides above them in the table to collapse.
More likely is that Lazio meander towards a mid-table final position, and that casts a doubt over their motivation ahead of their hosting of Milan on Sunday.
Recent fan protests have hampered Lazio at home, where their Serie A record is W6-D4-L4 this season. More pertinent are Lazio’s figures against the division’s better sides and they do not bode well for this Sunday’s encounter.
Lazio are W1-D0-L4 at home vs the seven sides that have broken away at the top of the table. Home and away against the same elite opposition (Inter, Milan, Napoli, Roma, Como, Juventus, Atalanta), Lazio are a dismal W1-D2-L7.
All seven of Lazio’s losses vs the top teams were to nil. Low goals is a second trend: eight of the 10 games saw under 2.5 goals land (an average of 1.8 goals per game).
Milan are the better side, in better form, and have more to play for. They are unbeaten on the road this season (W9-D5-L0) and their away form is getting better rather than worse: they are W4-D1-L0 from their last five away games.
Second in the Serie A table, Milan kept alive their slim hopes of challenging for the title when they beat leaders Inter 1-0 last weekend.
Even if the seven-point gap that separates them from their city rivals proves too big to bridge, they have plenty to play for as they are looking to hold third-placed Napoli (four points back) at bay.
The price of evens on a MILAN WIN is worth taking.
Rennes vs Lille
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Ligue1+
- Live odds, form and stats
Rennes are enjoying a renaissance and should emerge as winners on Sunday night.
The Brittany hosts are on a run of four straight wins and are a strong selection to make it five here. New manager Franck Haise has overseen the most recent three of their victories and the team has ticked along nicely since he took over.
Rennes’ rhythm of one game a week suits them perfectly, while visitors Lille will be tired and may rotate after their Europa League encounter (1-0 loss) at home to Aston Villa on Thursday night. Rennes have had all week to rest and prepare for this fixture.
The difference in freshness and quality is most stark in front of goal. Rennes have scored 11 times in their last four games. Lille have scored 11 times in their last… 16 games in all competitions.
Yes, it has taken Lille an almighty 16 games to rack up a measly 11 goals. Bruno Genesio’s visitors are clean out of ideas – and out of prolific finishers – in the final third.
The 'Dogues' have failed to score more than once in 90 minutes in any of the 16 matches in question. No Lille player has managed more than five goals in Ligue 1 this season. And, with the return leg against Aston Villa scheduled for next Thursday, their minds may be elsewhere.
The odds-against price on in-form RENNES TO WIN is too good to overlook.
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (13/03/26)
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