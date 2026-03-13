Sunday best bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 tips for 15 March 2026

Lazio vs Milan

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1 and DAZN

Live odds, form and stats

Lazio’s season is fizzling out and they are likely to lose this weekend as they welcome Milan.

Before the latest round of fixtures kicked-off, they were 10th in the Serie A standings and 13 points below the automatic European positions with 10 rounds remaining.

Arithmetically a European berth is still within reach, although it would need the form of more than one of the sides above them in the table to collapse.

More likely is that Lazio meander towards a mid-table final position, and that casts a doubt over their motivation ahead of their hosting of Milan on Sunday.

Recent fan protests have hampered Lazio at home, where their Serie A record is W6-D4-L4 this season. More pertinent are Lazio’s figures against the division’s better sides and they do not bode well for this Sunday’s encounter.

Lazio are W1-D0-L4 at home vs the seven sides that have broken away at the top of the table. Home and away against the same elite opposition (Inter, Milan, Napoli, Roma, Como, Juventus, Atalanta), Lazio are a dismal W1-D2-L7.

All seven of Lazio’s losses vs the top teams were to nil. Low goals is a second trend: eight of the 10 games saw under 2.5 goals land (an average of 1.8 goals per game).

Milan are the better side, in better form, and have more to play for. They are unbeaten on the road this season (W9-D5-L0) and their away form is getting better rather than worse: they are W4-D1-L0 from their last five away games.

Second in the Serie A table, Milan kept alive their slim hopes of challenging for the title when they beat leaders Inter 1-0 last weekend.

Even if the seven-point gap that separates them from their city rivals proves too big to bridge, they have plenty to play for as they are looking to hold third-placed Napoli (four points back) at bay.

The price of evens on a MILAN WIN is worth taking.