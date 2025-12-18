Sunday best bets: Scottish Premiership, La Liga & Serie A tips for December 21

Football betting tips: Scottish Premiership, Serie A, La Liga Sunday 13:30 - Hearts vs Rangers 2pts Connor Barron 1+ total shots at 5/4 (bet365) Sunday 15:00 - Celtic vs Aberdeen 1.5pts Both Teams To Score at 17/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sunday 19:45 - Genoa vs Atalanta 2pts Over 2.5 goals at 11/10 (bet365, BetVictor) Sunday 20:00 - Real Betis vs Getafe 1.5pts Mario Martin to be carded at 27/10 (William Hill)

Live odds, form and stats Tom Carnduff This feels like a pivotal game in the title race - a phrase I certainly didn't expect to be writing in mid-October. The Ibrox club found themselves a staggering 13 points behind Hearts following the 2-2 draw with Dundee United (just eight games in), yet victory on Sunday would move them to within six of the leaders. It's easier said than done against a Hearts outfit which has been beaten just once in the league so far but their recent form is concerning for those wishing for an Edinburgh-bound title. Following a run of eight wins in nine to kick off their campaign, they've managed to return just three wins from their previous eight. There's been some really disappointing results across that run too. Home draws to Dundee United and Kilmarnock may well come back to haunt them further down the line. Perhaps we had got a bit too carried away with their remarkable start.

I'm not entirely sure how to call this game but my eye was caught on the 5/4 for CONNOR BARRON 1+ TOTAL SHOTS. That effort doesn't even have to be on target. The midfielder didn't register a shot in the win over Hibernian but that ended a three-game run which delivered two in each. In fact, he's returned a shot in six of nine league starts this season. The seven Premiership shots he's seen under Danny Röhl's guidance are equal with Nicolas Raskin yet he's played fewer minutes. While he may be operating as the deepest midfielder, Barron's shown his ability to get forward and join the attack where required. In a contest where the game state may well be against them, it's a price which is certainly appealing on a low line.

Live odds, form and stats Tom Carnduff A game which, as far as I can tell, won't be televised which is a shame because it's fascinating to watch Celtic in their current form. You can argue that the appointment of Wilfried Nancy came at a questionable time. He's lost all four games at the helm but the first three games were title hopefuls Hearts, Roma in the Europa League and then a cup final vs St. Mirren. Perhaps they would have been better keeping Martin O'Neill in charge for a bit longer but they will have wanted to ensure that the process to replace Brendan Rodgers didn't drag on for too long. They should have been well clear at half-time of their midweek clash with Dundee United but ended up being punished for their wastefulness in front of goal. Performances at this stage mean very little though. Celtic need points and they need them fast. Too much of the focus is on their new manager's inability to gain them with more seemingly on his 'motivational' social media posts akin to your aunt on Facebook post-divorce. I'm taking BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here. Celtic have, obviously, conceded in every game since the new manager came in while it's become a feature of Aberdeen's recent contests. Four of their last six have seen both finding the net but this is more about the current state of the hosts. I can't be taking them at 1/3 for victory, especially with near even money on offer for both teams to strike.

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe The bookies haven't caught on yet to changes at both Genoa and Atalanta. Genoa started the season under Patrick Vieira's guidance and were dull and turgid. In nine league games under him, their matches saw just 17 goals (1.89 per game). Since his sacking and the appointment of Daniele De Rossi, things have got a lot more entertaining, with 26 goals in his seven games in charge across all competitions (3.71 per game) - landing the OVER 2.5 GOALS bounty in all seven. They are creating more but also looking more leaky at the back, playing an expansive style accustomed to goals. It's the same thing with Atalanta. Former Southampton manager Ivan Juric took the reigns at the start of the season and his sides 11 league games saw just 24 goals (2.18 per game), going under 2.5 in eight of those. Since his dismissial and the appointment of Raffaele Palladino, Atalantas's games have averaged 3.29 goals with Over 2.5 clicking in six of seven. The market has been slow to react, and we can get odds-against for another entertaining high-scoring game, and that should be snapped up. It is worth mentioning too that these sides played recently in the Coppa Italia under their new managers and that game ended 4-0 to Atalanta, easing over the required total here.