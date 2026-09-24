Sunday best bets: Nations League tips for September 27 2026

Serbia vs Netherlands

Kick-off: Sunday, 17:00 BST

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats

Tom Carnduff

The Netherlands played out a feisty, hard-earned draw with rivals Germany to kick off the Xavi era. It was a highly-entertaining contest which should have had far more than the two goals we witnessed.

Cody Gakpo's strike in the second minute of second-half added time prevented the defeat but they should have struck before had it not been for a superb performance from Germany goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen.

Virgil van Dijk had a goal somewhat controversially ruled out prior to Felix Nmecha opening the scoring. While the stats suggest Dutch dominance in front of goal, Germany's wasteful nature and sometimes desire to find one further pass which wasn't there led to them failing to capitalise on great scoring opportunities.

Karim Adeyemi also skied what was virtually an open net not long after they'd hit the front. Going 2-0 up would have likely seen them winning the game.

What the game did highlight is that it was two teams adjusting to new head coaches. The Netherlands looked a huge threat going forward but allowed chances at the other end.

While Serbia may not be on the same level as Germany, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is still an appealing selection at 10/11 across the board.

They've only played three home games under Veljko Paunović's leadership but they scored in all of them (defeat to Greece on Thursday, victories over Saudi Arabia in March and Latvia last November).

While they're not a team you'd fancy to get anywhere near the latter stages of a major tournament, they're playing the Netherlands at a good time and could capitalise by striking in front of their own supporters.

Jake Osgathorpe

Serbia's opening defeat to Greece was a shocking home performance, losing 2-1, conceding 26 shots and 2.51 xG. One thing stuck out to me from the game and it was the Serb's set-piece weakness.

Greece racked up 0.55 xG from dead-ball situations in that contest, with both Greek centre-backs firing two shots and one on target. The Netherlands looked incredibly dangerous from set-plays against Germany, having a goal ruled out and racking up 1.23 xG from them.

That looks like a real avenue for success here, and while Virgil van Dijk, who was the man who had a goal ruled out against Germany, is the first name on everyones lips, he's been well found in the market at a best price of 13/2 to score anytime and generally shorter than 5/1.