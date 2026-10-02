Sunday best bets: Nations League tips for October 4 2026

Football betting tips: Nations League 19:45 - Rep of Ireland vs Israel 2pts Republic of Ireland to win at 11/10 (Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes) 1.5pts Troy Parrott to score anytime at 13/8 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Troy Parrott to score 2+ goals at 9/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes) 19:45 - Netherlands vs Serbia 2.5pts Netherlands 20+ total shots at 4/5 (bet365) 1pt Netherlands 24+ total shots at 12/5 (bet365) 0.5pt Netherlands 28+ total shots at 6/1 (bet365) *More tips could follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Republic of Ireland vs Israel Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe The meeting between the Republic of Ireland and Israel last Sunday was overshadowed by pre-game talks around the Irish potentially boycotting the game, but it went ahead in Hungary and it was a very one-sided contest. Ireland were 3-0 up after just 25 minutes and that was pretty much that. The first half saw the Irish take more shots (5-1), rack up more big chances (3-0) and post a far superior xG total (1.43-0.03). Now back in front of a raucous AVIVA home crowd, fresh off the back of another good display against a very good Austria side albeit one that did see them blow a 2-0 lead, I see no reason why we shouldn't trust Heimir Hallgrímsson's side TO WIN against a lesser opponent, with the price about REPUBLIC OF IRELAND too big in my opinion.

Republic of Ireland are a fierce proposition at home

Israel were again second best last time out when drawing 0-0 with Kosovo, and before getting thumped by Ireland, were dismantled on the road in Austria 3-1, losing the xG battle 2.78-0.20. They have won just two of their last 10 internationals, losing five, while Ireland's home form deserves an immense amount of respect. They are unbeaten in 10 across all competitions, winning six of those and taking a big scalp of Portugal in that time during World Cup qualifying. The performance against Austria, a team ranked 22nd in the world, was another positive step as Irish football continues it's upward trajectory, and they can complete the double of Israel on Sunday. If they are to win, the chances are that star man TROY PARROTT will have something to do with it. The Real Betis striker has a remarkable recent scoring record for his nation, scoring nine times in Ireland's last six competitive internationals.

🚨🇮🇪 Troy Parrott (24) for Ireland. 😳



That is INCREDIBLE. 👏 pic.twitter.com/1ggNy0cRJ2 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 1, 2026

He's 13/8 TO SCORE ANYTIME, which looks massive for a starting striker of a near-even money favourite who also takes penalties. He scored in the win against Israel and netted a BRACE against Austria, and we'll also chance a repeat here at 9/1. Parrott has bagged three braces or better in his last six competitive internationals and is red-hot right now. Cheered on by a full home crowd against an Israel side who have conceded three times in each of their games against the higher-ranked sides in this Nations League group, Parrott will be licking his lips.