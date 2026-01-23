Sunday best bets: Ligue One and Serie A tips for January 25

Lille vs Strasbourg

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats

Late night Ligue 1 action on a Sunday. It can only mean the red card market is getting touted but with good reason.

Referee Willy Delajod has averaged 0.33 red cards per game in the French top flight this season and dished out four red cards in 14 appearances in all competitions.

He has also taken charge of one Lille game and one Strasbourg game and given a red card in each, which obviously bodes well.

Lille’s games have seen plenty of red recently. Across their last 12, there have been 10 red cards flashed, with at least one red card in half of those and each team has had at least one red card each in two of them.

Strasbourg aren’t quite as prolific but they have been involved in five red card games, one of which saw each side finish a man light.

At 7/2 and 55/1 respectively, I think both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD are worth a punt.