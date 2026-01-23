Sunday best bets: Ligue One and Serie A tips for January 25

Football betting tips: Ligue 1, Serie A
19:45 - Lille vs Strasbourg
0.5pt A red card in the match at 7/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Red card each team at 55/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
20:00 - Roma vs Milan
1pt Under 1.5 goals at 11/5 (bet365)
0.5pt No first goalscorer at 8/1 (Sky Bet)
Lille vs Strasbourg
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
Late night Ligue 1 action on a Sunday. It can only mean the red card market is getting touted but with good reason.
Referee Willy Delajod has averaged 0.33 red cards per game in the French top flight this season and dished out four red cards in 14 appearances in all competitions.
He has also taken charge of one Lille game and one Strasbourg game and given a red card in each, which obviously bodes well.
Lille’s games have seen plenty of red recently. Across their last 12, there have been 10 red cards flashed, with at least one red card in half of those and each team has had at least one red card each in two of them.
Strasbourg aren’t quite as prolific but they have been involved in five red card games, one of which saw each side finish a man light.
At 7/2 and 55/1 respectively, I think both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD are worth a punt.
Roma vs Milan
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1, DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
Two of Serie A’s best defences square-off in Rome on Sunday evening.
Roma have only conceded 12 times in the league (0.57 per game), comfortably the fewest in the division and they have kept clean sheets in 10 of their 21 games.
Milan rank second for fewest goals conceded (16) and have kept clean sheets in 10 games as well.
Unbelievably, these sides have only been involved in one stalemate between them this term but at 8/1, that is essentially what is getting touted here.
Backing NO FIRST GOALSCORER is the way in at the same price, this way the bet is still a winner if the only goals of the game are own goals.
UNDER 1.5 GOALS is also worth taking at 11/5. It’s clicked in five of eight of Milan’s games against the top nine and 52% of Roma’s fixtures, including each of their three games against sides above them.
Odds correct at 16:50 GMT (23/1/26)
