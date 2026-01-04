Sunday best bets: Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga tips for January 4

Football betting tips: Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga
19:45 - PSG vs Paris FC
1pt A red card in the match at 15/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair)
0.5pt Red card each team at 150/1 (Betfair)
19:45 - Inter vs Bolgona
1pt Bologna or draw (double chance) at 2/1 (Sky Bet)
20:00 - Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid
1pt Jon Aramburu to be carded at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
PSG vs Paris FC
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
This will be fun. PSG and Paris FC contest the first highly anticipated Parisien derby - the first ever competitive meeting between the two clubs from France's capital, tempers could easily flare here as the occasion gets the better of some players.
So, with a good referee appointment in Benoit Bastien we have to back A RED CARD IN THE MATCH at a huge 15/2. Bastien has shown four red cards in eight Ligue 1 outings so far this season and could be reaching for rouge once again.
PSG's games have been very red-card heavy of late, with five of their last eight games across league and Champions League seeing a red flashed, and while Paris FC's games haven't been as obliging (four in 16), it's also worth pointing out that this specific game slot - 19:45 on Sunday - is a hot spot for red cards.
A red card has been flashed in nine of the 16 games to be played at this time of the weekend, and another is worth chancing at a massive price.
We'll also back BOTH TEAMS RED CARD at 150/1. PSG have seen this bet land once this season, in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, while Paris FC have also delivered this selection once.
Inter vs Bologna
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
BOLOGNA have a great recent record against Inter. In the last seven meetings between the two sides, Bologna have won two and lost just one, avoiding defeat on six occasions including in the Italian Super Cup only a few weeks ago and the Coppa Italia quarter-finals last season, and I think backing BOLOGNA OR DRAW is worth a swing at 2/1.
Inter's home record has been very strong this season but they have so far played a kind schedule, only welcoming two of the current top seven, winning one of those (Como) and losing the other (Milan).
Bologna meanwhile are unbeaten in eight away games in all competitions, despite having to contend with Europa League-Serie A commitments.
The recent seven head-to-heads have seen Inter shade the xG, averaging 1.29 xGF to Bologna's 0.94, but that in itself shows how closely Bologna play the best team in Italy.
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Premier Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Atletico Madrid are fourth heading into the weekend and a good 12 points behind leaders Barcelona. They have struggled away from home this season, winning three of nine in La Liga, whereas Real Sociedad are struggling full stop, sitting down in 16th.
Picking a winner is tough, but cards are usually on the agenda when Atleti are on show, and we'll back Sociedad right-back JON ARAMBURU TO BE CARDED at 3/1.
The Venezuelan has been carded five times this season at an average of 0.36 per 90, with four of those cards coming in his last six La Liga outings.
He looks overpriced on Sunday evening.
Odds correct at 15:00 GMT (04/01/26)
