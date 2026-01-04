Sunday best bets: Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga tips for January 4

PSG vs Paris FC

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats

This will be fun. PSG and Paris FC contest the first highly anticipated Parisien derby - the first ever competitive meeting between the two clubs from France's capital, tempers could easily flare here as the occasion gets the better of some players.

So, with a good referee appointment in Benoit Bastien we have to back A RED CARD IN THE MATCH at a huge 15/2. Bastien has shown four red cards in eight Ligue 1 outings so far this season and could be reaching for rouge once again.

PSG's games have been very red-card heavy of late, with five of their last eight games across league and Champions League seeing a red flashed, and while Paris FC's games haven't been as obliging (four in 16), it's also worth pointing out that this specific game slot - 19:45 on Sunday - is a hot spot for red cards.

A red card has been flashed in nine of the 16 games to be played at this time of the weekend, and another is worth chancing at a massive price.

We'll also back BOTH TEAMS RED CARD at 150/1. PSG have seen this bet land once this season, in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, while Paris FC have also delivered this selection once.