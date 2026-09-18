Sunday best bets: Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 20 September 2026

Marseille vs PSG

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats

We fancy PSG to run out easy winners when they face arch-rivals Marseille in ‘Le Classique’ on Sunday night.

Marseille have lost their last four games in all competitions and the visitors are due their first big Ligue 1 win of the season.

The problem is that the market has wised-up to the scale of PSG’s superiority.

The visitors are 4/9 TO WIN having opened at a much bigger price.

If you think PSG will win big, consider them on the Asian Handicap. PSG -1.5 will pay out at 41/40 if Luis Enrique’s players triumph by two or more goals.

We prefer supporting PSG’s potential dominance on the HALF-TIME / FULL-TIME market. PSG-PSG is available at 21/20 (WIlliam Hill).

At Brest last weekend they took an early lead through in-form Ferran Torres (who is 6/5 with Coral and Ladbrokes to score this weekend) and went on to claim all three points.

A similar scenario would be no surprise against a Marseille side that may be tired from kick-off.

Seven of Marseille's first-choice players were in the starting line-up for their 4-1 defeat at Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday night. The other four appeared as substitutes.

That hands manager Bruno Genesio the dilemma of either picking a strong but drained team, or weakening the side via rotation.

In the player markets, JOAO NEVES warrants attention. Marseille’s 4-2-3-1 formation offers the back four scant protection, with preferred midfield duo Himad Abdelli and Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg lacking pace.

That means PSG’s midfield runners should get space towards the edge of the Marseille penalty area and Neves can take advantage.

The Portugal international has managed at least 1+ SHOT ON TARGET in two of his three starts this season. He was on target with both of his attempts on goal at Brest last weekend.

In the 1+ Shots on Target market, he can be backed at 5/4.