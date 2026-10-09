Sunday best bets: Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 11 October 2026

Troyes vs Marseille

A quick glance at the Ligue 1 standings shows that MARSEILLE are in terrible trouble near the foot of the table. At the time of writing, the once-mighty l’OM are second from bottom after picking up just 3pts from a possible 15 since 2026-27 kicked-off (W1-D0-L4).

They are odds-on claim victory this weekend, however, which seems bizarre given their appalling form. Yet the price of 10/11 (bet365) on a Marseille WIN makes sense to us, because on Sunday night they are facing one of the only sides definitely weaker than them.

Promoted TROYES may be one place and 1pt above Marseille in the standings at the moment, but they have poorer players in most parts of the pitch, and that will tell in the end. Unlike Marseille, Troyes lack the quality to pull away from the drop zone, and are worth considering at 11/8 (widely available) in the RELEGATION market.

Rather than backing Marseille to win this weekend, we prefer supporting AMINE GOUIRI in the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market. The former Lyon hitman is Marseille’s four-goal top scorer, and has been a dominant figure in the penalty area. Everything is being played in to him, and he is relishing his central role in Marseille’s 4-2-3-1.

Gouiri cut short his recent Algeria national team call-up because of a minor muscle problem in late September. If anything, however, that means he will be fresher for this weekend’s action, with the latest reports from the Marseille training ground suggesting he should be fit to start.

Gouiri is 13/8 (Coral, Ladbrokes) to find the net. Make the 26-year-old striker your main pick on the match.