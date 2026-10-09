Sunday best bets: Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 11 October 2026

James' 26/27 record: Staked 17.5pts | Returned 25.14pts | P/L +7.64pts | ROI 44%
Football betting tips: Serie A, Ligue 1
19:45 – Ligue 1: Troyes vs Marseille
1pt Amine Gouiri (Marseille) to score anytime at 13/8 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
19:45 – Serie A: Cagliari vs Juventus
1pt Cagliari +1.0 Asian Handicap at 17/20 (bet365)
Troyes vs Marseille
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
A quick glance at the Ligue 1 standings shows that MARSEILLE are in terrible trouble near the foot of the table. At the time of writing, the once-mighty l’OM are second from bottom after picking up just 3pts from a possible 15 since 2026-27 kicked-off (W1-D0-L4).
They are odds-on claim victory this weekend, however, which seems bizarre given their appalling form. Yet the price of 10/11 (bet365) on a Marseille WIN makes sense to us, because on Sunday night they are facing one of the only sides definitely weaker than them.
Promoted TROYES may be one place and 1pt above Marseille in the standings at the moment, but they have poorer players in most parts of the pitch, and that will tell in the end. Unlike Marseille, Troyes lack the quality to pull away from the drop zone, and are worth considering at 11/8 (widely available) in the RELEGATION market.
Rather than backing Marseille to win this weekend, we prefer supporting AMINE GOUIRI in the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market. The former Lyon hitman is Marseille’s four-goal top scorer, and has been a dominant figure in the penalty area. Everything is being played in to him, and he is relishing his central role in Marseille’s 4-2-3-1.
Gouiri cut short his recent Algeria national team call-up because of a minor muscle problem in late September. If anything, however, that means he will be fresher for this weekend’s action, with the latest reports from the Marseille training ground suggesting he should be fit to start.
Gouiri is 13/8 (Coral, Ladbrokes) to find the net. Make the 26-year-old striker your main pick on the match.
Cagliari vs Juventus
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
- TV: TNT Sports and DAZN
Can they keep it up? That’s the question surrounding in-form CAGLIARI as they head into Sunday night’s showdown against Juventus.
The Sardinians are Serie A’s surprise package of the season, their run of four straight wins elevating them into 4th place in the standings. They were among the favourites for relegation, but with just five games gone, manager FABIO PISACANE and his players have already collected nearly a third of the points they will need to stay up.
Defence has been Cagliari’s strong point: with just two goals conceded in their opening five games of the campaign, they have Serie A’s BEST DEFENSIVE RECORD. Given how obdurate their back line is, it is perhaps surprising that UNDER 2.5 GOALS is as big as 4/5 (widely available).
Juventus are 2pts behind Cagliari with a W3-D1-L1 record. The visitors are under pressure to show they can perform as well on the road as they can at home. They have won their last two fixtures in front of their own fans, but their last away trip ended in a 3-2 defeat at Sassuolo. Juventus manager LUCIANO SPALLETTI may consider rotating, too, as Juve face Celta Vigo in the Europa League next Thursday.
Cagliari’s only defeat of the season came at home to Inter (1-0) on the opening weekend. If you think Juventus are comparable in quality to Inter, then you may feel that odds of 4/7 (Betfred, Coral, Ladbrokes) on a JUVENTUS WIN are justified.
For us, though, the price on a Juventus win is too short, despite their recent home victories to nil against Atalanta (2-0) and NEC Nijmegen (5-0 in the Europa League).
Instead, we recommend CAGLIARI +1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP at 17/20 (Bet365). With this selection, you will win if Cagliari win or draw, have your stakes returned if Juventus win by a single goal, and lose only if Juventus win by two or more goals.
Odds correct at 16:00 BST (9/10/26)
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