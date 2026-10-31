Sunday best bets: Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 1 November 2026

Juventus vs Napoli

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports and DAZN

Live odds, form and stats

JUVENTUS’ clear favouritism is hard to justify when you see the way they have played and the results they have picked up in recent weeks.

The hosts are 13/10 while the visitors are 12/5. When you check the form figures, however, there is little incentive to support the home team.

Juventus lost 2-0 at Genoa in Serie A’s midweek round of fixtures, putting manager LUCIANO SPALLETTI under intense pressure. The Old Lady of Italian football have now won just one of their last four matches in all competitions (W1-D1-L2), their sole victory (2-0) coming away to a Lecce side likely to end up in a relegation battle.

In contrast, NAPOLI have hit their stride. Their 4-1 win at Monza on Wednesday followed a 3-3 home draw against top-four contenders Roma last weekend in which they played well. Their improved run began with a 4-3 Champions League home win over Bodo/Glimt 10 days ago that showcased the quality of their attacking play.

Many of Napoli’s better and more experienced players are in good form. RASMUS HOJLUND and KEVIN DE BRUYNE scored against Monza, while Italy international right winger MATTEO POLITANO scored and assisted in that game. FRANK ANGUISSA and SCOTT McTOMINAY (twice) found the net against Roma, while McTominay also scored twice in the win over Bodo/Glimt.

These are exactly the type of players that will relish this trip to Turin, meaning Napoli should avoid defeat. Politano has the most appeal in the player props markets: he has four assists in 12 appearances in all competitions, so the 11/2 on him in the 1+ PLAYER ASSISTS market is attractive.

The big odds on Napoli winning open up opportunities to support them in connected markets. NAPOLI DRAW NO BET (13/10 with Boylesports) is our selection: with this pick, you will win if the visitors win, and have your stakes returned if the game ends all-square.