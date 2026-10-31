Sunday best bets: Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 1 November 2026

James' 26/27 record: Staked 26.0pts | Returned 32.95pts | P/L +6.95pts | ROI 27%
Football betting tips: La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A
19:45 – Serie A: Juventus vs Napoli
1.5pts Napoli Draw No Bet at 13/10 (Boylesports)
19:45 – Ligue 1: Marseille vs Toulouse
1pt Draw at 3/1 (Betfred)
Juventus vs Napoli
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
- TV: TNT Sports and DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
JUVENTUS’ clear favouritism is hard to justify when you see the way they have played and the results they have picked up in recent weeks.
The hosts are 13/10 while the visitors are 12/5. When you check the form figures, however, there is little incentive to support the home team.
Juventus lost 2-0 at Genoa in Serie A’s midweek round of fixtures, putting manager LUCIANO SPALLETTI under intense pressure. The Old Lady of Italian football have now won just one of their last four matches in all competitions (W1-D1-L2), their sole victory (2-0) coming away to a Lecce side likely to end up in a relegation battle.
In contrast, NAPOLI have hit their stride. Their 4-1 win at Monza on Wednesday followed a 3-3 home draw against top-four contenders Roma last weekend in which they played well. Their improved run began with a 4-3 Champions League home win over Bodo/Glimt 10 days ago that showcased the quality of their attacking play.
Many of Napoli’s better and more experienced players are in good form. RASMUS HOJLUND and KEVIN DE BRUYNE scored against Monza, while Italy international right winger MATTEO POLITANO scored and assisted in that game. FRANK ANGUISSA and SCOTT McTOMINAY (twice) found the net against Roma, while McTominay also scored twice in the win over Bodo/Glimt.
These are exactly the type of players that will relish this trip to Turin, meaning Napoli should avoid defeat. Politano has the most appeal in the player props markets: he has four assists in 12 appearances in all competitions, so the 11/2 on him in the 1+ PLAYER ASSISTS market is attractive.
The big odds on Napoli winning open up opportunities to support them in connected markets. NAPOLI DRAW NO BET (13/10 with Boylesports) is our selection: with this pick, you will win if the visitors win, and have your stakes returned if the game ends all-square.
Marseille vs Toulouse
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
It is important to check who teams are beating when they are in good form and that is especially true of MARSEILLE this weekend.
The hosts are on a run of three straight Ligue 1 wins, a hot streak that may be enough to persuade casual Ligue 1 followers to back them for this Sunday night's Stade Velodrome showdown.
Dig a little deeper, however, and all is not quite as it seems.
Marseille’s last two wins came against the two sides - Troyes and Le Havre - occupying the bottom two positions in the Ligue 1 table heading into this round of fixtures. The other win in l’OM’s three-game series was at Angers, a lowly 14th before this matchday kicked off.
Marseille’s only other win of 2026-27 - they are W4-D0-L4 for the season - came on the opening day, when they beat Strasbourg, who lie 16th at the time of writing.
In other words: Marseille have only beaten bottom-five teams. There is no evidence they can beat top teams, or even mid-table opponents such as Toulouse.
And yet despite this, Marseille are odds-on to win - 10/11 is widely available - while TOULOUSE are 13/5. The visitors may have 2pts fewer than Marseille, but they outplayed a very good Lille team earlier in the season (an unlucky 1-0 defeat), and took points off top-four contenders Monaco (2-2 draw, away) on October 10.
Toulouse’s low win rate - just two from eight Ligue 1 games - dissuades us from backing the visitors. But there is no value in backing Marseille at short odds, either.
All of which makes the DRAW our main selection. At 3/1 (Betfred), this is the outsider of three in the match odds market, yet it looks the most likely outcome to us in a game where securing all three points may be beyond both teams.
Odds correct at 19:15 BST (31/10/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org