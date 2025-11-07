Sunday best bets: La Liga, Ligue 1 & Serie A tips for 9 November 2025

Football betting tips: Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga
Sunday 19:45 - Inter vs Lazio
1pt Ange Bonny to score or assist at 11/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Manuel Akanji 2+ fouls at 14/5 (Coral)
Sunday 19:45 - Lyon vs PSG
2pts Lyon +0.5 Asian handicap at evens (bet365)
Sunday 20:00 - Celta Vigo vs Barcelona
2pts Celta Vigo or draw at 5/4 (General)
0.5pt Celta Vigo to win at 18/5 (William Hill)
0.5pt Celta Vigo to win and BTTS at 6/1 (William Hill)
Inter vs Lazio
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Inter are generally 4/11 to beat Lazio at home on Sunday. Immediately, I am wondering why they are so short? What is the catch?
They’ve gone off at similar prices or shorter at San Siro on seven occasions this season, winning six and losing once with a combined aggregate scoreline of 20-5. Yikes.
They’ve only lost one of their last 11 (W10), start the weekend a point off the top of the table and rank first for expected points.
At home in Serie A they have won by three or more goals on three occasions.
In stark contrast, Lazio have only won once on the road (D2 L2), sit 17th on expected points and are overperforming at both ends of the pitch.
The best way to get Inter onside is via the TO SCORE OR ASSIST market where ANGE BONNY is odds-against with Betfair and Paddy Power, he is 8/15 with bet365.
Bonny has been involved in six league goals this season in just 330 minutes of action and with his side 4/9 to score at least twice, if he does start he could have a hand in more goals.
That is the thing though, with Marcus Thuram back in the frame, Bonny could drop to the bench.
MANUEL AKANJI’s price TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS is also worth a punt.
Akanji has hit this line in two of eight league appearances but with him expected to start at right centre-back in a back three, he should be opposing Lazio live wire Mattia Zaccagni.
Zaccagni has started nine league games and drawn an average of 3.7 fouls, with direct opponents committing at least two fouls on seven occasions.
In five games against back fives, Zaccagni has drawn 10 fouls from opposition right sided centre-backs with all bar one committing at least one.
Lyon vs PSG
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Both sides were in European action in midweek, LYON lost at Betis in the Europa League and PSG lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and the pair's continental commitments could have some bearing on this clash.
In the three games which have followed PSG’s Champions League matches, they have won one, drawn one and lost one, dropping points at Marseille and Lille at similar prices to those available this weekend.
Luis Enrique also has some key absentees to contend with as Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes are all ruled out.
Lyon, on the other hand, have had an eye on this fixture. Their manager Paulo Fonseca rested some key players for their trip to Seville.
At even money, backing the hosts +0.5 on the ASIAN HANDICAP appeals.
Celta Vigo vs Barcelona
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Premier Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
Barcelona have a problem. A serious problem.
Hansi Flick's side simply can't defend at the moment, and Club Brugge were the latest side to benefit in midweek, with the Belgians scoring three times in a high-scoring draw.
The Catalonians are already five points behind Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, but given their defensive issues and a lengthy injury list in midfield and attack, this could be the right time to oppose them.
One of the main reasons for this is that Barca simply hate playing in Galicia against Celta Vigo. It really is their kryptonite. The Spanish giants have won just two of their last 11 visits to Estadio de Balaidos, a run that stretches back over a decade.
It's always been a real struggle for them, and they look vulnerable right now which will have Celta chomping at the bit, looking to build on their superb home record against the reigning champs. The hosts have won five of those last 11 head-to-heads in Galicia.
After starting the season winless in nine, drawing a whopping seven of those, Vigo have won their last two and look in great shape to challenge Barca, so at 5/4 we'll take CELTA VIGO OR DRAW in the double chance market.
As mentioned, on head-to-head record this has won nine times in 11, but looking at this season, I think there is plenty of reason to be optimistic of a repeat.
Celta have avoided defeat in five of six home league games, which includes against Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Real Betis - three of last season's top six, while Barcelona have failed to win three of their six away league games.
Flick's side have shipped the second most xGA per game on their travels this season (2.15) with every away game seeing their opponents create really good chances against a vulnerable backline.
Barring their first away game, a 3-0 win in Mallorca, Barca have been exceptionally poor on the road. They needed a 91st-minute own goal to win at Levante, drew at Rayo Vallecano, had to come from behind to beat a poor Real Oviedo, were smashed 4-1 by Sevilla and were outclassed in El Clasico.
I can see Celta getting a result, and that is the main bet, but I think we have to swing big given the timing, so we'll take CELTA TO WIN at 18/5 and CELTA TO WIN AND BTTS at 6/1 too in the hope that Barca's Galicia hoodoo continues.
Odds correct at 1330 GMT (07/11/25)
