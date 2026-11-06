Sunday best bets: La Liga Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 8 November 2026

James' 26/27 record: Staked 30pts | Returned 33.45pts | P/L +3.45pts | ROI 11.5%

19:45 – Ligue 1: Lens vs Marseille 1pt Under 3.5 Goals at 4/6 (General) 19:45 – Serie A: Fiorentina vs Juventus 1pt Both Teams to Score at 4/6 (General) 20:00 – La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona 1pt Over 3.5 Goals at 4/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Lens vs Marseille Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats How does a team react to a 9-1 home defeat in the Champions League? We don’t know - because it has never happened before. Lens’ loss to Como was the most extraordinary result in yet another week of high-scoring Champions League drama. The Sang et Or (Blood and Golds) were 3-0 down at half-time, and then collapsed in the most humiliating manner after the break. Under-pressure manager Yannick Cahuzac will make changes to the team as he and the players look to rebuild before international action takes centre stage next week. A better defensive display will obviously be Lens' priority, so we can expect a more cautious approach than we normally see from them at home. Marseille have won their last four Ligue 1 matches. They upset the odds to win 1-0 at Bayer Leverkusen (Europa League) on Thursday night. Fatigue is the concern for the visitors: eight of the players that started in their 2-0 (home) win vs Toulouse last weekend also started in Germany in midweek. Manager Bruno Genesio may rotate, which would weaken the side. With caution Lens' watchword, and Marseille potentially lacking the energy to attack as freely as they would like, UNDER 3.5 GOALS is our play. The trends are strong, too: this has paid out in three of Lens’ four home games and three of Marseille’s four away games.

Fiorentina vs Juventus Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports and DAZN

Live odds, form and stats There is one particularly strong goals trend that we like on Fiorentina matches as they prepare to host Juventus on Sunday night. This will be La Viola’s 11th Serie A game of the season, and BOTH TEAMS HAVE SCORED in eight of the previous 10. This includes three games against sides of comparable quality to Juventus: Napoli (1-1, home), Como (1-3, home), and Inter (1-2, away). The goals count in Fiorentina's matches has increased recently: they won 4-2 at Sassuolo last weekend, pushing their average goals-per-game tally since the last international break up to 4.0. Juventus’ Serie A games have been lower-scoring (average 2.3 goals per game), and it is worth noting that both teams have scored in only three of their 10. Both teams have found the net in all three of Juve’s Europa League group games, however, the latest example being their 2-1 win at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night. As 61% of all 2026-27 Serie A games have had three or more goals, over 2.5 goals will attract attention, but we'll back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in order to keep the 1-1 scoreline onside.