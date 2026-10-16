Sunday best bets: La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 18 October 2026

James' 26/27 record: Staked 20.5pts | Returned 29.85pts | P/L +9.35pts | ROI 46%
Football betting tips: La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1
19:45 – Ligue 1: Lyon vs Nice
0.5pt Jonathan Clauss (Nice) 1+ Shots on Target at 5/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
19:45 – Serie A: Juventus vs Lazio
1pt Lazio +1.0 Asian Handicap at 13/20 (bet365)
20:00 – La Liga: Real Madrid vs Sevilla
1pt Both Teams to Score Yes at 19/20 (bet365)
Lyon vs Nice
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
Lyon are deservedly favourites to win what should be an entertaining game at Groupama Stadium on Sunday night.
Paulo Fonseca's players head into the match on a high after their 3-2 Europa League victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday evening.
‘OL’ have been far more effective at home than on the road this season. They are on a run of three consecutive victories in front of their own fans in all competitions, and will be able to count on good support.
Yet, the smartest opportunity on this game lies with the improving visitors. Nice have climbed into mid-table thanks to consecutive 2-1 home triumphs over Lille and Strasbourg in their last two fixtures.
Nice may take a more defensive approach here, but will seek opportunities to hit Lyon on the break, and there is one particular player that stands out in the player shots markets.
That man is JONATHAN CLAUSS, Nice’s right-wing-back. He looks tremendous value at 5/2 to have 1+ SHOT ON TARGET. He's managed at least one shot on target in four of six Ligue 1 starts.
Relentlessly attack-minded, Clauss has averaged 2.67 attempts on goal per 90, and will look to get into shooting positions whenever Lyon leave gaps at the back.
Given the numbers the 34-year-old former France international is posting, an alternative would be to consider him to have 2+ total shots at the same price, but we'll take the shot on target angle.
Juventus vs Lazio
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
- TV: TNT Sports and DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
Are LAZIO genuinely set to be one of Serie A’s top teams this season? Their Sunday evening clash with Juventus in Turin will tell us more.
Lazio have made an historically strong start, stunning Italian football fans by going unbeaten (W5-D1-L0) through their opening six games of the campaign. Manager Gennaro Gattuso has overseen some excellent performances, defying pre-season predictions that broadly branded his side as mid-table fodder.
Juventus head into the weekend’s fixtures four places and five points below Lazio in the standings. Their home form is solid - they are W2-D1-L0 in front of their own fans - and they played well in patches of their 2-1 at Celta Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday night. Fatigue will be a concern, as a result of the quick turnaround after that match in Spain.
My reservation about Lazio is that they have had a relatively kind fixture list so far. In their only meeting against fellow top-six contenders, however, they drew 2-2 (home) against AC Milan - a team that Juventus had failed to beat (1-1) when they had hosted them a week earlier.
It is impossible to justify Juventus’ odds-on price of 7/10 to win the match given the two sides' form figures. Yet I would like more evidence about how Lazio fair away from home against the division’s better teams before supporting them.
For that reason, my conservative play is to back LAZIO +1.0 on the ASIAN HANDICAP. With our selection, we will win if Lazio win or draw, have stakes returned if Lazio lose by a single goal, and lose your stakes only if the visitors lose by two or more goals.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Premier Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
A high-scoring encounter would be no surprise when Real Madrid and Sevilla go head-to-head on Sunday night.
The stats on both sides clearly point in that direction, making the goals markets the first and arguably only place to look on this match.
Four of Real Madrid’s eight La Liga games have broken the Over 3.5 Goals barrier, with an average goals-per-game of 3.4. Four of Sevilla’s eight games have also featured four or more goals, with the Andalusians’ matches averaging 3.1 goals.
Over 3.5 goals is therefore our first port of call, but the prices render this option unappealing with the best odds available 11/10. This is about right at best, and arguably a little short if you take the goals-per-game figures into account.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is a more attractive proposition, and I was surprised to find this is as big as 19/20 given the teams' relevant scoring patterns.
Real Madrid have netted at least once in 19 of 20 home games in all competitions in 2026. Significantly, Los Blancos have conceded in three of five home matches under manager Jose Mourinho since he returned to the club in the summer.
Sevilla are La Liga’s joint-second-highest scorers on the road (behind Hansi Flick’s peerless Barcelona). They have struck eight times in four games (W2-D2-L0), finding the net at least once in all four matches.
Taking the scoring stats into account, the price of close to evens on both teams scoring is too good to ignore.
All odds correct at 16:30 BST (16/10/26)
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