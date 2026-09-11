Sunday best bets: La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 13 September 2026

Sassuolo vs Juventus

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1, DAZN

Live odds, form and stats

How good are Sassuolo? This game will tell us more about one of Serie A’s most intriguing sides.

The hosts have gone W1-D1-L1 through their opening three games of the season but arguably played better than those results suggest.

Their only defeat was their 2-1 loss at Atalanta on 2026-27’s opening weekend, but they dominated on several metrics: their xG was 2.71 to Atalanta’s 0.89, and they created four Big Chances (according to Opta’s definition ) to Atalanta’s one.

This is a step-up for Sassuolo, however. JUVENTUS are the first top side they have faced, and they lost this fixture 3-0 last season.

Juventus were more laboured than expected in drawing 1-1 at home to AC Milan last weekend. They needed an injury-time equaliser from substitute Federico Gatti to secure a share of the spoils.

The positive is they are creating chances. Juventus' average xG is 1.78 per game, and manager Luciano Spalletti will be happy with their haul of seven points.

The visitors are odds-on to win (4/6), which isn't a surprise. This is the type of game they have to win to challenge for the Serie A title.

Sassuolo have done well so far, but Juventus’ extra quality means the visitors should claim all three points. If, like us, you would like an odds-against way to support La Vecchia Signora, back -1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP.

With our selection, you will get your stakes back if Juventus win by exactly one goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals.