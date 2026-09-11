Sunday best bets: La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 13 September 2026

- James' 26/27 record: Staked 11pts | Returned 18.47pts | P/L +7.47pts | ROI 68%
Football betting tips: La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A
19:45 – Serie A: Sassuolo vs Juventus
1pt Juventus -1.0 Asian Handicap at 21/20 (bet365)
19:45 – Ligue 1: Brest vs PSG
1pt Kchvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) 2+ Shots on Target at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Desire Doue (PSG) 2+ Shots on Target at 23/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
20:00 – La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid
1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals at 4/6 (bet365, William Hill)
Sassuolo vs Juventus
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 1, DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
How good are Sassuolo? This game will tell us more about one of Serie A’s most intriguing sides.
The hosts have gone W1-D1-L1 through their opening three games of the season but arguably played better than those results suggest.
Their only defeat was their 2-1 loss at Atalanta on 2026-27’s opening weekend, but they dominated on several metrics: their xG was 2.71 to Atalanta’s 0.89, and they created four Big Chances (according to Opta’s definition) to Atalanta’s one.
This is a step-up for Sassuolo, however. JUVENTUS are the first top side they have faced, and they lost this fixture 3-0 last season.
Juventus were more laboured than expected in drawing 1-1 at home to AC Milan last weekend. They needed an injury-time equaliser from substitute Federico Gatti to secure a share of the spoils.
The positive is they are creating chances. Juventus' average xG is 1.78 per game, and manager Luciano Spalletti will be happy with their haul of seven points.
The visitors are odds-on to win (4/6), which isn't a surprise. This is the type of game they have to win to challenge for the Serie A title.
Sassuolo have done well so far, but Juventus’ extra quality means the visitors should claim all three points. If, like us, you would like an odds-against way to support La Vecchia Signora, back -1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP.
With our selection, you will get your stakes back if Juventus win by exactly one goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals.
Brest vs PSG
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
The player markets offer good opportunities here and PSG’s midweek line-up against Slovan Bratislava is our guide.
PSG ran out 6-1 winners on Wednesday night, with manager Luis Enrique choosing to rest some of his better players.
DESIRE DOUE and KCHVICHA KVARATSKHELIA were unused substitutes for that Champions League fixture, meaning both men should start this weekend.
The pair remain first-choices for now, but will be aware of the competition from summer signings Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts. Every game is an opportunity to impress and I expect Doue and Kvaratskhelia to deliver.
On the right wing, Doue is 6/5 in the anytime goalscorer market (bet365). On the left, Kvaratskhelia is evens (Sky Bet).
But we'll back them both to have 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET. Here, Doue is 23/20 while ‘Kvara’ is 10/11. Given what shot monsters the duo are at their best, we prefer the 'SoT' picks.
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Premier Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Goals look to be the smart selection in San Sebastian on Sunday night.
REAL SOCIEDAD are improving and will be quietly confident of troubling the visitors. The hosts are unbeaten in three (W2-D1-L0) La Liga matches and will have noted that Atletico Madrid lost 3-0 in northern Spain vs Athletic Club of Bilbao last weekend.
There is the potential for some tiredness in the visitors’ rank, too. The fatigue would be a result of their midweek visit to Liverpool: ATLETICO MADRID lost 2-1 at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night, although they produced moments of good attacking play.
Atleti’s attack will be key here, as their defence is causing concern. They have kept just one clean sheet in their first five games of 2026-27 in all competitions, suggesting they will need to rely on their front players to secure the points.
Seven of the sides’ combined 10 matches in all competitions this season have had three or more goals. The average goals-per-game count across those 10 matches is 3.0 goals.
OVER 2.5 GOALS at 4/6 is our selection.
Odds correct at 13:15 BST (11/09/26)
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