Sunday best bets: La Liga and Ligue One tips for January 18

Lyon vs Brest

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats

Lyon are in late night Ligue 1 action on a Sunday. To the RED CARD markets.

The hosts have received five reds in the league this season and 43% of their games have seen at least one player get sent off.

At 6/1 and 100/1 respectively, both a RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD are worth a tout, the latter has landed once in Lyon’s games.

But there’s more.

Referee Romain Lissorgue is the most card happy official in the division this season and has dished out 16 reds in 49 French top flight appearances.

Opponents Brest have been involved in four red card matches, including the reverse of this fixture.