Sunday best bets: La Liga and Ligue One tips for January 18

Football betting tips: Ligue 1, La Liga
19:45 - Lyon vs Brest
1pt A red card in the match at 6/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Red card each team at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
20:00 - Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
1pt Alex Balde to be carded at 5/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pt Balde and Sergio Gomez card double at 18/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes)
Lyon vs Brest
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
Lyon are in late night Ligue 1 action on a Sunday. To the RED CARD markets.
The hosts have received five reds in the league this season and 43% of their games have seen at least one player get sent off.
At 6/1 and 100/1 respectively, both a RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD are worth a tout, the latter has landed once in Lyon’s games.
But there’s more.
Referee Romain Lissorgue is the most card happy official in the division this season and has dished out 16 reds in 49 French top flight appearances.
Opponents Brest have been involved in four red card matches, including the reverse of this fixture.
Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Premier Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
Takefusa ‘Take’ Kubo has started 12 La Liga games, drawn 2.1 fouls per match and five cards from opposition right backs.
Based on this alone, at 5/1, ef="https://www.sportinglife.com/football/player/alejandro-balde/106419/stats/barcelona/72">ALEX BALDE's price TO BE CARDED appeals. He is expected to play at left back for Barcelona but he doesn’t have the best card record (0.11 cards per 90).
Barca's superstar winger Lamine Yamal is also pretty good at drawing fouls and cards.
He’s started 12 league games this season and drawn 1.9 fouls per game, with three opposing left-backs picking up cards.
SERGIO GOMEZ is expected to play there for the hosts and putting him alongside BALDE in a CARD DOUBLE appeals at 18/1.
Odds correct at 13:50 GMT (16/01/26)
