Sunday best bets: La Liga & Ligue 1 tips for 30 November 2025

Lyon vs Nantes

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime

Lyon have the joint most RED CARDS in Ligue 1 (4) and six of their 13 league fixtures have seen at least one player head for an early bath.

Across their last six games, backing A RED CARD IN THE MATCH would have paid out on four occasions and backing BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD has clicked once. Naturally, both are getting touted on Sunday.

By comparison, opponents Nantes have a squeaky clean disciplinary record. They are yet to get a red card - nor have they featured in a game with one this season - but the visitors are in the top five French top flight sides for fouls drawn.

Given this contrast, maybe the tip should be Lyon to have a red card at 10/1. Although I wouldn’t put anyone off it, I have been stung before trying to be too cute in the red card market. Plus the referee is pretty obliging.

Abdelatif Kherradji has dished out two reds in six league appearances this term and three in 17 last campaign.