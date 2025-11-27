Sunday best bets: La Liga & Ligue 1 tips for 30 November 2025

Football betting tips: La Liga, Ligue 1
Lyon vs Nantes (19:45)
1pt A red card in the match at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 90/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Girona vs Real Madrid (20:00)
2pts Jude Bellingham to score or assist at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Jude Bellingham to score and assist at 9/1 (bet365)
Lyon vs Nantes
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
Lyon have the joint most RED CARDS in Ligue 1 (4) and six of their 13 league fixtures have seen at least one player head for an early bath.
Across their last six games, backing A RED CARD IN THE MATCH would have paid out on four occasions and backing BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD has clicked once. Naturally, both are getting touted on Sunday.
By comparison, opponents Nantes have a squeaky clean disciplinary record. They are yet to get a red card - nor have they featured in a game with one this season - but the visitors are in the top five French top flight sides for fouls drawn.
Given this contrast, maybe the tip should be Lyon to have a red card at 10/1. Although I wouldn’t put anyone off it, I have been stung before trying to be too cute in the red card market. Plus the referee is pretty obliging.
Abdelatif Kherradji has dished out two reds in six league appearances this term and three in 17 last campaign.
Girona vs Real Madrid
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Premier Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
No side has conceded more goals in La Liga than Girona (25). They are winless against the top-half sides and in two games against the current top three they’ve conceded seven goals and scored once.
Obviously, Real Madrid are painfully short on Sunday at 2/5 to win. They can also be backed at 1/3 to score 2+ goals. They’ve averaged 2.15 goals a game, second behind only Barcelona, so getting away goals on side in some capacity is the way in here.
JUDE BELLINGHAM is 10/11 TO SCORE OR ASSIST.
He has three goals and two assists in 562 league minutes this campaign and has a goals+assists per 90 average of 0.79 in La Liga across three seasons.
Bellingham came off the bench in midweek but started the previous six games for Los Blancos in all competitions, netting four times and setting up two goals across that sample.
At 9/1, it is worth combining Bellingham TO SCORE ANYTIME and 1+ ASSIST given his current form, the bet has landed twice across his last five Madrid starts.
Odds correct at 1745 GMT (27/11/25)
