Sunday best bets: La Liga and Ligue 1 tips for 22 February 2026

Marseille vs Lyon

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon PPV

Live odds, form and stats

At first glance, the odds of 14/5 on Lyon winning the somewhat awkwardly nicknamed ‘Olympico’ look too big.

Aren’t Lyon one place (3rd) and 5pts above out-of-form Marseille (no win in their last four league fixtures) in the Ligue 1 standings? Haven’t they just won 13 consecutive games in all competitions before the run ended with their 3-1 defeat at Strasbourg last weekend?

Yes and yes. Dig a little deeper, however, and a different picture emerges.

The reason the visitors are rank outsiders (Marseille are 19/20 to pick up all three points, while the Draw is 11/4) is team news. Lyon’s 10-goal top scorer Pavel Sulc is ruled out by a muscle problem. Lyon’s top assists provider Afonso Moreira – he has set up six Ligue 1 goals – is also out, having suffered an injury of his own.

Without the highly productive duo, Lyon will be much less effective in the final third.

What the pair’s absence does, however, is open up a terrific opportunity to back CORENTIN TOLISSO 1+ SHOT ON TARGET.

Enjoying an excellent season, Tolisso has thrived in the more advanced role manager Paulo Fonseca has handed him. Rather than purely operating as a central midfielder, he often lines-up as a no.10 and, occasionally, a False 9 centre-forward, too.

With Sulc and Moreira missing, Tolisso will be one of Lyon’s primary goal threats. The 31-year-old ex-Bayern Munich star’s shooting stats bear how dangerous he is.

He has managed at least one shot on target in a remarkably high 15 of his 19 Ligue 1 starts this season. And he is efficient, too: his total of 18 shots on target have come from 37 attempts (49% success rate).

Given Tolisso’s form, the 6/5 on him managing a shot on target at Stade Velodrome is too good to overlook.