Sunday best bets: Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 & Serie A tips for 14 December

Football betting tips: Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga Sunday 18:30 - Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart 1pt Romano Schmid 1+ assist at 18/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral) Sunday 19:45 - Bologna vs Juventus 1pt Andrea Cambiaso to be carded at 10/3 (William Hill) 1pt Pierre Kalulu to be carded at 11/2 (Sky Bet) Sunday 19:45 - Marseille vs Monaco 1pt Red card in the match at 9/2 (Sky Bet) Sunday 20:00 - Alaves vs Real Madrid 1.5pts Alaves or draw (double chance) at 6/5 (Sky Bet)

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart Kick-off: Sunday, 18:30 GMT

TV: Amazon PPV

Live odds, form and stats Both Werder Bremen and Stuttgart head into their Sunday clash having won just one of their last five league games, with defensive issues rife for both. Goals should be on the cards, and we will back Werder's number 10 ROMANO SCHMID to register 1+ ASSIST at 4/1. Schmid has been by far and away Werder's most dangerous creator, like, by a million miles. He has created 40 chances for his teammates, with the next best within the team creating just 15. He's created nine big chances, the next best just two. Expected assist wise, Schmid has 4.2 to his name at an average of 0.34. The next best has 1.4 xA. Quite clearly everything runs through him, and fresh off a two-assist game last week, he can add another to his tally here.

Bologna vs Juventus Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Bologna are playing, meaning we get to watch Nicolo Cambiaghi win a tonne of fouls. The Italian winger is operating above Jack Grealish levels of foul-drawing this season, winning 58 fouls in just 1019 minutes of action across all competitions at an eye-watering average of 5.12 per 90. He is the most fouled player across Europe's top five leagues and the UCL and UEL.

Understandably the bookies have cottoned on, and he is 4/11 to win three fouls on Sunday, so we have to box clever. With Davide Massa the man in the middle for this one, who has averaged 5.2 cards per game in Serie A this season, we'll take a couple of card punts on players who should be opposing Cambiaghi. The first is Juventus right-wing-back ANDREA CAMBIASO at 10/3, and the second is Juve's right-centre-back PIERRE KALULU at 11/2. Both only have one card to their name this season, but Cambiaso is averaging 1.05 fouls per 90 and Kalulu 1.00, and they haven't yet faced an opponent quite as dangerous as Cambiaghi.

Marseille vs Monaco Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats The late Sunday Ligue 1 game rarely disappoints. For whatever reason, there has been a lot of red cards shown in this particular slot - Sunday, 19:45. There have been 14 such contests played in this kick-off time, and eight have seen a RED CARD, including five of the last six. Another could be on the cards again here given the referee appointment and the teams involved. Francois Letexier has the whistle and he's flashed a red card in five of his eight Ligue 1 games this season, following up his excellent six reds in 14 Ligue 1 games last season. Seven of Marseille's 21 games in all competitions this season have seen a red card, while nine of Monaco's 21 have delivered a rouge, including five of their last seven. We simply have to back another at the prices.

Alaves vs Real Madrid Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Premier Sports

Live odds, form and stats Real Madrid have a lengthy absence list ahead of this tricky away game. They have just one defender definitely fit to start, while at the other end of the pitch top scorer Kylian Mbappe is still doubtful.

🚨 Real Madrid squad availability:



✅ Courtois

❌ Carvajal (injured)

❌ Militão (injured)

❌ Alaba (injured)

✅ Bellingham

❌ Camavinga (injured)

✅ Viní Jr

❓ Valverde (overload)

❌ Endrick (suspended)

❓ Mbappé (injured)

✅ Rodrygo

❌ Trent (injured)

✅ Lunin

✅ Tchouaméni

✅… pic.twitter.com/lMjw8vAXzp — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 12, 2025