Sunday best bets: Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 & Serie A tips for 14 December

Football betting tips: Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga
Sunday 18:30 - Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart
1pt Romano Schmid 1+ assist at 18/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
Sunday 19:45 - Bologna vs Juventus
1pt Andrea Cambiaso to be carded at 10/3 (William Hill)
1pt Pierre Kalulu to be carded at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
Sunday 19:45 - Marseille vs Monaco
1pt Red card in the match at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
Sunday 20:00 - Alaves vs Real Madrid
1.5pts Alaves or draw (double chance) at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart
- Kick-off: Sunday, 18:30 GMT
- TV: Amazon PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
Both Werder Bremen and Stuttgart head into their Sunday clash having won just one of their last five league games, with defensive issues rife for both. Goals should be on the cards, and we will back Werder's number 10 ROMANO SCHMID to register 1+ ASSIST at 4/1.
Schmid has been by far and away Werder's most dangerous creator, like, by a million miles.
He has created 40 chances for his teammates, with the next best within the team creating just 15. He's created nine big chances, the next best just two.
Expected assist wise, Schmid has 4.2 to his name at an average of 0.34. The next best has 1.4 xA. Quite clearly everything runs through him, and fresh off a two-assist game last week, he can add another to his tally here.
Bologna vs Juventus
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Bologna are playing, meaning we get to watch Nicolo Cambiaghi win a tonne of fouls. The Italian winger is operating above Jack Grealish levels of foul-drawing this season, winning 58 fouls in just 1019 minutes of action across all competitions at an eye-watering average of 5.12 per 90.
He is the most fouled player across Europe's top five leagues and the UCL and UEL.
Understandably the bookies have cottoned on, and he is 4/11 to win three fouls on Sunday, so we have to box clever. With Davide Massa the man in the middle for this one, who has averaged 5.2 cards per game in Serie A this season, we'll take a couple of card punts on players who should be opposing Cambiaghi.
The first is Juventus right-wing-back ANDREA CAMBIASO at 10/3, and the second is Juve's right-centre-back PIERRE KALULU at 11/2.
Both only have one card to their name this season, but Cambiaso is averaging 1.05 fouls per 90 and Kalulu 1.00, and they haven't yet faced an opponent quite as dangerous as Cambiaghi.
Marseille vs Monaco
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
The late Sunday Ligue 1 game rarely disappoints. For whatever reason, there has been a lot of red cards shown in this particular slot - Sunday, 19:45.
There have been 14 such contests played in this kick-off time, and eight have seen a RED CARD, including five of the last six.
Another could be on the cards again here given the referee appointment and the teams involved. Francois Letexier has the whistle and he's flashed a red card in five of his eight Ligue 1 games this season, following up his excellent six reds in 14 Ligue 1 games last season.
Seven of Marseille's 21 games in all competitions this season have seen a red card, while nine of Monaco's 21 have delivered a rouge, including five of their last seven.
We simply have to back another at the prices.
Alaves vs Real Madrid
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Premier Sports
- Live odds, form and stats
Real Madrid have a lengthy absence list ahead of this tricky away game. They have just one defender definitely fit to start, while at the other end of the pitch top scorer Kylian Mbappe is still doubtful.
Xabi Alonso is going to be fielding a patch-work XI, and with the tide turning against him with player and fan unrest, ALAVES can take advantage.
Real have won just two of their last eight in all competitions, while in La Liga they have won just one of their last four away from home.
Los Blancos have been held by Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona which should fill Alaves with confidence.
Add in the fact an already threadbare Madrid squad played a tough game in the Champions League in midweek, and I'll happily take a swing on ALAVES OR DRAW in the double chance market at 6/5.
Alaves have been a good home team this season, losing just two of eight and winning four times, with their underlying process impressive too (1.50 xGF, 0.90 xGA per game).
They have also already held Real's city rivals Atletico in front of their own fans, and a repeat wouldn't be a surprise on Sunday night to pile more pressure on Alonso.
Odds correct at 21:45 GMT (12/12/25)
