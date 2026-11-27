James' 26/27 record: Staked 36pts | Returned 38.77pts | P/L +2.77pts | ROI 7.7%
18:30 – Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
1pt Over 3.0 Goals at 4/6 (Best Price)
19:45 – Serie A: Como vs Juventus
1pt Como to win at Evens (General)
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
- Kick-off: Sunday, 18:30 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
You would have got long odds on Dortmund being top of the Bundesliga 10 games into the season but that was exactly the situation we found ourselves in as we headed into the weekend.
‘BVB’ are W7-D3-L0 and took advantage of Bayern Munich’s unexpectedly patchy form to lead the pack with nearly a third of the campaign gone. Whether they can remain on top as autumn turns to winter remains to be seen but the prospect of a genuine title race is a tantalising one for German football followers.
Visitors Bayer Leverkusen are just 5pts further back (W6-D1-L3) as they prepare for Sunday night’s visit to Signal Iduna Park. They should give a good account of themselves but their away form is a legitimate cause for concern.
Leverkusen are W4-D0-L1 in front of their own fans but only W2-D1-L2 on the road. They have a negative goal difference (10 scored, 12 conceded) from their five away games.
Furthermore, none of their away games have come against a side currently in the top eight in the table. That means we can expect their points-per-game average on the road to get worse rather than better in the weeks ahead.
Dortmund are a best-price 23/20 to win the game. That price has a certain appeal given Leverkusen’s patchy away form.
Instead, we'll back a high scoring game at shorter odds. Fourteen of the 20 (70%) Bundesliga games involving these two sides have had Over 2.5 Goals this season. The same is also true in 80% of the relevant home and away fixtures.
With OVER 3.0 GOALS on the Asian Goal Line, stakes will be returned in the event of the game having exactly three goals, and we'll make a profit should there be four or more goals.
Como vs Juventus
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports and DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
Como are a better team than Juventus and have the chance to prove it when the pair meet on Sunday night.
Cesc Fabregas’ hosts head into the weekend one place and five points above Juventus in the Serie A standings, but there are even more important reasons than those top-line figures why the hosts should triumph.
The first is Como's formidable defence: they have conceded just once in five Serie A home games. Such stubbornness explains why they are an excellent W4-D1-L0 in front of their own fans, and an even better W7-D1-L0 if you include their Champions League fixtures: they thrashed RB Leipzig and Manchester United by 4-1 scorelines, and beat AEK Athens 1-0 this week.
Away from home Juventus are an unremarkable W2-D2-L2 in Serie A despite facing moderate opposition. The only current top-eight team among their list of opponents was Frosinone (1-0 win), and that game was back on the opening day of the season.
Since then, the average current position of the teams Juventus have faced on the road is 14th, yet they have picked up just 1.0 point per game from the five games in question.
Team news favours Como as well. Fabregas should have a full squad or close to a full squad to pick from. In contrast, four first-choice Juventus players - defender Pierre Kalulu, midfielders Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram, and attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz - are expected to sit out the game.
At first glance, the even money on COMO TO WIN may seem a little short, but it is value given the key factors are in their favour.
All odds correct at 16:20 GMT (27/11/26)
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