Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

Kick-off: Sunday, 18:30 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats

You would have got long odds on Dortmund being top of the Bundesliga 10 games into the season but that was exactly the situation we found ourselves in as we headed into the weekend.

‘BVB’ are W7-D3-L0 and took advantage of Bayern Munich’s unexpectedly patchy form to lead the pack with nearly a third of the campaign gone. Whether they can remain on top as autumn turns to winter remains to be seen but the prospect of a genuine title race is a tantalising one for German football followers.

Visitors Bayer Leverkusen are just 5pts further back (W6-D1-L3) as they prepare for Sunday night’s visit to Signal Iduna Park. They should give a good account of themselves but their away form is a legitimate cause for concern.

Leverkusen are W4-D0-L1 in front of their own fans but only W2-D1-L2 on the road. They have a negative goal difference (10 scored, 12 conceded) from their five away games.

Furthermore, none of their away games have come against a side currently in the top eight in the table. That means we can expect their points-per-game average on the road to get worse rather than better in the weeks ahead.

Dortmund are a best-price 23/20 to win the game. That price has a certain appeal given Leverkusen’s patchy away form.

Instead, we'll back a high scoring game at shorter odds. Fourteen of the 20 (70%) Bundesliga games involving these two sides have had Over 2.5 Goals this season. The same is also true in 80% of the relevant home and away fixtures.

With OVER 3.0 GOALS on the Asian Goal Line, stakes will be returned in the event of the game having exactly three goals, and we'll make a profit should there be four or more goals.