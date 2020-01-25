Stoke 2-0 Swansea report: Sam Clucas sinks old club

Football
Stoke's Sam Clucas celebrates his goal against his former club Swansea
Stoke's Sam Clucas celebrates his goal against his former club Swansea
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
19:16 · January 25, 2020 · 2 min read

Sam Clucas came back to haunt his former club as Stoke eased their relegation worries with a 2-0 win against Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Swans' player smashed home a beauty on 55 minutes as the Potters moved seven points clear of the drop zone, as James McClean wrapped up the points in stoppage time after taking advantage of some careless defending.

Stoke had enjoyed the best of the first half following a slow start, with Clucas, Joe Allen and McClean all having chances and they picked up where they had left off after the break to complete a deserved victory.

Swansea would have moved up into the play-off places ahead of Preston with a win.

The Welshmen started brightest with Jack Butland having to pull off a superb one-handed save to keep out Conor Gallagher's ninth minute shot.

Matt Grimes produced an excellent tackle to snuff out a three-on-two counter by Stoke a minute later. Marc Guehi failed to find the target after he got on the end of Bersant Celina's corner on 12 minutes.

Freddie Woodman saved one-handed to keep out Allen's powerful drive on 15 minutes as the Potters grew into the game. Celina fired wide from 30 yards after Stoke sloppily gave the ball away on 21 minutes, before Tom Ince shot well over after 30 minutes.

Woodman kept out a weak Sam shot with his legs on 33 minutes after McClean played him in on goal. Clucas then headed over seconds later after Tommy Smith's dinked cross fell just behind him.

McClean failed to get his head on a brilliant Clucas cross in the second half as the goal beckoned, but the pressure finally paid off when Clucas drilled a low effort from just outside the box passed Woodman on 55 minutes.

Grimes smacked a free-kick against the crossbar on 57 minutes as the Swans looked for a quick response, while Allen flashed a half-volley narrowly wide with nine minutes to go.

McClean made the game safe after he robbed Guehi of the ball before smashing through the keeper's legs.

HIGHLIGHTS

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 10m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 10m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 4h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 4h
All Football TipsTips & Previews