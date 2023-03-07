George Gamble has spotted some value in the goals market as Stoke and Blackburn kick off the Sky Bet Championship weekend.

Eleven points clear of the relegation zone and 12 adrift of the play-off places, Stoke look set for a mid-table Sky Bet Championship finish. They come into this one off the back of a 5-1 victory at Sunderland, scoring five goals from an xG (expected goals) of 2.58 - incredibly efficient at taking their chances. The Potters will be hoping for more of the same here but they’ve performed worse on home soil than on the road this term with the majority of their points coming on their travels. Stoke possess the fifth-worst home record in the Championship and will now welcome a Blackburn team that have won five in a row and are unbeaten in 11.

Rovers have been in sublime form as they look to cement their place in the play-offs and possibly join the hunt for automatic promotion. Despite their exceptional form, they’ve not blown any teams away and have instead secured narrow victories or made sure to avoid defeat - nine of their 12 wins this season have come via single-goal margins. In their last nine games, Blackburn have scored twice or more on just two occasions and four of their last five victories have been decided by a single goal. They’ve not been the most consistent scorers on the road having drawn blanks in 44% of their Championship away matches. Each of the last six meetings between these two clubs have produced fewer than three goals and chances look as though they could be few and far between again. Ten of the visitors' away games have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS and with a low-scoring encounter looking likely, the 8/11 price is standout. CLICK HERE to back under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet