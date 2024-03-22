Stockport vs MK Dons betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Victory over Doncaster at the beginning of October moved Stockport into the top two of Sky Bet League Two - they've not finished a matchday lower than that since. But their inconsistent form has come at a cost, and there is real potential they fall out of the top three altogether. Saturday's opponents are the main threat to their place. MK Dons' turnaround under Mike Williamson has been hugely impressive. Inheriting a side sat 16th in mid-October, they are now 4th - only goal difference keeps them out of the automatic places. Perhaps 'contrasting' would be a harsh word to describe the recent showings of the two, but neither has been able to sustain winning runs throughout 2024. It's a game where the outright market is best avoided.

What are the best bets? So, where do we look instead? Milton Keynes' larger than usual price, an understandable move of course, has impacted the lines available on a few of their players. One of those is ALEX GILBEY, with 10/11 available on a few bookmakers for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET. CLICK HERE to back Alex Gilbey 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet The attacking midfielder has scored in three of his last six outings, with his total for the season currently standing at eight in the league.

No player in this squad has seen more shots on target across the season. It's a good ratio too - 42% of his total efforts have been on goal. Joe Tomlinson was another name of interest - the left wing-back available at odds-against prices - but I'll side with an advanced midfielder to continue delivering instead.

BuildABet @ 30/1 Alex Gilbey 1+ shots on target

Both teams to score

10+ match corners

Jack Payne to be shown a card Click to back with Sky Bet Backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has been a decent move in MK Dons' recent contests, with this selection winning in five of their last eight - it's four across the same period for Stockport. Across the course of the season, BTTS has been a winner in 64% of the visitors' contests, with the figure standing at 57% for the hosts. JACK PAYNE is likely to continue in a deeper midfield role for the away side - he's been carded seven times across all competitions this season.

Team news

Max Dean could return for MK Dons

Stockport come into this game with an issue on the left side of their defence. Ibou Touray is away on international duty with The Gambia while Ethan Bristow will be sidelined for the next couple of weeks at least with injury. Forward Louie Barry alongside midfielders Will Collar and Ryan Croasdale remain out. MK Dons could be without Dan Kemp after he sustained an injury in the final moments of the victory over Crewe. A positive though is that young striker Max Dean has resumed full training after missing the past few weeks through injury. Filip Marschall and Jack Tucker are also available for selection.

Predicted line-ups Stockport XI: Hinchcliffe; Kane, Horsfall, Byrne, Pye; Camps, Sarcevic, Bailey; Madden; Olaofe, Wootton. MK Dons XI: Kelly; Norman, Harvie, O'Hora; Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Tomlinson; Gilbey; Dean, Dennis.

Match facts Stockport County won the reverse fixture 2-1 and will be looking to claim a first ever league double over MK Dons.

MK Dons have won each of their last four away Football League against Stockport County; the Dons have never won five successive away matches against an opponent in the EFL.

Stockport County have won just one of their last four home league games (D2 L1) after winning nine of their prior 11 matches on home soil (D1 L1).

MK Dons have lost four of their last six away league games (W2), failing to score a single goal in each of those defeats on the road.