Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Alex Gilbey

Stockport vs MK Dons betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
14:29 · FRI March 22, 2024

Football betting tips: League Two

1.5pts Alex Gilbey 1+ shots on target at 10/11 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 17:15 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 3/4 | Draw 13/5 | Away 10/3

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Victory over Doncaster at the beginning of October moved Stockport into the top two of Sky Bet League Two - they've not finished a matchday lower than that since.

But their inconsistent form has come at a cost, and there is real potential they fall out of the top three altogether. Saturday's opponents are the main threat to their place.

MK Dons' turnaround under Mike Williamson has been hugely impressive. Inheriting a side sat 16th in mid-October, they are now 4th - only goal difference keeps them out of the automatic places.

Perhaps 'contrasting' would be a harsh word to describe the recent showings of the two, but neither has been able to sustain winning runs throughout 2024. It's a game where the outright market is best avoided.

What are the best bets?

So, where do we look instead?

Milton Keynes' larger than usual price, an understandable move of course, has impacted the lines available on a few of their players.

One of those is ALEX GILBEY, with 10/11 available on a few bookmakers for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET.

The attacking midfielder has scored in three of his last six outings, with his total for the season currently standing at eight in the league.

Alex Gilbey's shot map

No player in this squad has seen more shots on target across the season. It's a good ratio too - 42% of his total efforts have been on goal.

Joe Tomlinson was another name of interest - the left wing-back available at odds-against prices - but I'll side with an advanced midfielder to continue delivering instead.

BuildABet @ 30/1

  • Alex Gilbey 1+ shots on target
  • Both teams to score
  • 10+ match corners
  • Jack Payne to be shown a card

Click to back with Sky Bet

Backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has been a decent move in MK Dons' recent contests, with this selection winning in five of their last eight - it's four across the same period for Stockport.

Across the course of the season, BTTS has been a winner in 64% of the visitors' contests, with the figure standing at 57% for the hosts.

JACK PAYNE is likely to continue in a deeper midfield role for the away side - he's been carded seven times across all competitions this season.

Team news

Max Dean
Max Dean could return for MK Dons

Stockport come into this game with an issue on the left side of their defence. Ibou Touray is away on international duty with The Gambia while Ethan Bristow will be sidelined for the next couple of weeks at least with injury.

Forward Louie Barry alongside midfielders Will Collar and Ryan Croasdale remain out.

MK Dons could be without Dan Kemp after he sustained an injury in the final moments of the victory over Crewe.

A positive though is that young striker Max Dean has resumed full training after missing the past few weeks through injury.

Filip Marschall and Jack Tucker are also available for selection.

Predicted line-ups

Stockport XI: Hinchcliffe; Kane, Horsfall, Byrne, Pye; Camps, Sarcevic, Bailey; Madden; Olaofe, Wootton.

MK Dons XI: Kelly; Norman, Harvie, O'Hora; Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Tomlinson; Gilbey; Dean, Dennis.

Match facts

  • Stockport County won the reverse fixture 2-1 and will be looking to claim a first ever league double over MK Dons.
  • MK Dons have won each of their last four away Football League against Stockport County; the Dons have never won five successive away matches against an opponent in the EFL.
  • Stockport County have won just one of their last four home league games (D2 L1) after winning nine of their prior 11 matches on home soil (D1 L1).
  • MK Dons have lost four of their last six away league games (W2), failing to score a single goal in each of those defeats on the road.

Odds correct at 1145 GMT (22/03/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo