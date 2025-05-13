Stockport vs Leyton Orient tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 8/1 Stockport to win

Both teams to score

Charlie Kelman anytime goalscorer Click here to back with Sky Bet

Nothing separates Stockport and Leyton Orient after a ding-dong first leg at Brisbane Road ended 2-2. Stockport have every right to feel aggrieved. Charlie Kelman was miles offside for Leyton Orient’s opener; referee Ben Speedie and his team really screwed the pooch on that one.

Leyton Orient have broken the deadlock thanks to Charlie Kelman's 26th goal this season ⚽️🔴 pic.twitter.com/PzvylKKBxY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 10, 2025

Ollie Norwood equalised from the spot before Fraser Horsfall nodded the Hatters in front. So, despite some refereeing incompetencies, it looked like the comeback kings would be taking a lead back to Edgeley Park after all. But two minutes from time the O’s were awarded a penalty of their own, a decision described as "harsh" by Sky Sports' commentator Lee Hendrie. Kelman sent the keeper the wrong way to level up the game.

Charlie Kelman has a brace as he cooly converts a penalty to bring Leyton Orient level! 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/KGHaA23vkP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 10, 2025

Stockport boss Dave Challinor was very classy in his post-match interview given the circumstances. That composure is part of the reason his side may just edge the second leg - as well as their excellent home form.

What are the best bets? STOCKPORT have lost only three of their home league games this term (W16 D4) taking the third-most points in the division (52). Leyton Orient were one of the clubs to beat them, thumping the Hatters 4-1 back in September, Wycombe won 5-0 at the start of November and Mansfield left with all three points at the start of February. Challinor's side are now 10 unbeaten at Edgeley Park and have won nine of those games. At 10/11, backing the hosts TO WIN is the bet. CLICK HERE to back Stockport to win with Sky Bet

Orient’s form against the sides above them is not the best. Richie Wellens' side have only won three of 11 meetings. That said, with 26-goal Kelman upfront, you should always be wary of this O’s side. Stockport have conceded the first goal in each of their last six games, going on to win on four occasions and going within minutes of beating the O’s on Saturday. Backing the hosts TO WIN FROM BEHIND also appeals at the prices. CLICK HERE to back Stockport to win from behind with Sky Bet

Team news With no fresh injury concerns for either side, the line-ups could be the same as they were in the first leg. That said, Challinor could be forced to shuffle his deck after impressive cameos from Stockport duo Odin Bailey and Lewis Bate. Likewise, Jack Currie and Tom James might have forced themselves into the line-ups for Leyton Orient at wing-back.

Predicted line-ups Stockport: Addai; Hills, Horsfall, Pye, Touray; Norwood, Fevrier, Collar, Moxon; Wootton, Olaofe Leyton Orient: Keeley; Edmonds-Green, Beckles, James; Galbraith, Donley, Clare, Currie; Agyei, Abdulai, Kelman

Match facts Stockport County lost 4-1 at home to Leyton Orient in the regular League One season. The last Football League side to win away at County twice in the same season were Blackpool in 2003-04.

Stockport have lost just one of their last four games against Leyton Orient in all competitions (W2 D1), though as a Football League side have lost three of their last four home games against the O’s (W1).

Only Birmingham City (61) and Wrexham (53) picked up more points in home games in League One this season than Stockport (52), winning nine of their last 10 games on home soil (D1).

Leyton Orient picked up 38 points away from home in League One during the regular season, only Birmingham City (50), Wycombe Wanderers (42) and Wrexham (39) picked up more. Indeed, they’ve won each of their last four matches on the road, scoring 12 goals in total across that time.

Since 2017-18, the side that finished third in League One during the regular season have reached the play-off final in six of the last seven seasons, with the exception of MK Dons in 2021-22.

Among the four sides in the League One play-off semi-finals, Leyton Orient recorded the highest xG total of any side (2.47), while it was their third-highest total in a League One game this season behind Crawley Town in December (3.3) and Barnsley in December (2.78).

In the first leg, Oliver Norwood both scored and assisted for Stockport, while creating five chances in the game. Including play-offs, it’s the fourth time he’s created 5+ chances in a League One game this season, only Joe Powell has done so more often (8 times).

Including play-offs, Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman has scored eight goals in his last seven League One games, while on the road it’s nine goals in his last 10 appearances.